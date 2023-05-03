Northern Elders congratulate new Ohanaeze Ndigbo president

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

… charges him on meaningful engagements

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has extended its congratulations to the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR.

NEF in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, charged Iwuanyanwu on meaningful engagements to deal with salient issues in the region.

The statement read: “Northern Elders Forum wishes to congratulate Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR, as President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

“The Forum notes that he steps into shoes left by another distinguished Igbo leader, late Ambassador George Obiorzor, under whose leadership a number of engagements between the North and the East on a variety of key national issues were being discussed, with some promises of success.

“We look forward to continuing these engagements in the interests of the nation, on the unvarying principle that no part of the country shall ask or receive what is unjust, unfair or illegitimate.

“The Forum further notes that Chief Iwuananyanwu is a distinguished and accomplished Nigerian whose tunure, hopefully, will mark a significant improvement in elite cohesion and national concensus that should see the country through the difficult stages it is going through.

“We at the Forum believe that an opportunity should be created where fundamental issues about our past and defining decisions regarding our future should be discussed as dispassionately as possible, and solutions found to them.

“We see Chief Iwuwanyanwu as leading Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide successfully through these discussions, in which the North will play its roles without preconditions or prejudice. The Forum wishes the new President a successful and productive leadership.”