Nigerian Books of Record, panacea to country’s record keeping culture – Author

By Nnamdi Ojiego

A Nigerian researcher, Prof. David David has launched the Nigerian Books of Record to document the achievements of individuals in the country.

According to the researcher, the book is a compendium of everything good about Nigeria.

Prof David in a statement said the project was aimed to recognize and immortalize Nigerians who have made remarkable achievements in their chosen professional callings to break the gaps between history and achievers in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part: “The conception of Nigerian Books of Record is a corollary of the urgent and explicit need to unearth the nation’s hidden but glorious human treasures, past and present that have long been interred underneath the country’s sand of history.

“The book is an integral text which fills a yawning gap in Nigeria’s quest for constructing a sustainable tomorrow. In providing a glossary and esoteric expositions of Nigeria’s cherished past, the Nigerian Books of Record, though germane, stars as a feeder pillar that outlines such polemic issues needed as an underlay for future nation-building.

“The book is thoroughly and painstakingly crafted to centre on history and the need to carve out an enduring legacy for Nigerians yet unborn. It is carefully packaged to positively project all spectrums of Nigeria’s national life. It is a book that recognizes and inducts intrepidity, merit, integrity, and heroism in the nation’s hall of fame.

“The book provides a basis for appreciating Nigeria’s forgotten but enviable yesterday and her golden today. It installs a circulatory valve needed to create a posterior link between the disillusioned public and the trojans who have made giant sacrifices and achieved greatness while traversing through life’s audio landscape. It is an ornamental piece of art, captivating and intriguing.”

He noted that he conceived and launched the project in 2009 and relaunched it in 2016, to corroborate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari for the ‘Change Begins With Me Campaign’.

Professor David also stated that the book was a literary work published by Books of Record Nigeria Limited. “The compendium is updated and revised yearly and it is a reference material for students and lecturers in Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education.”

He added, “the project inspired the publication of the 36 Nigerian States Books of Record and other innovative ideas.

“In 2018, the Nigerian Books of Record project inspired READS Campaign Africa, aimed at ending child molestation and fighting for the rights and well-being of children, through short and educative novels, plays, and poetry that offer a timely solution to environmental and societal crimes committed against children.

“We are passionate about taking at least 70% of the child population off the streets into the classrooms.”