NDLEA intercepts UK-bound meth worth N.5bn

…Arrests suspected drug baron, seals Lekki mansion

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a large consignment of methamphetamine concealed in custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

The illicit drug consignment, weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value of N567 million was detected and seized by NDLEA operatives at the airport on May 16.

This was swiftly followed by a series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere; a female suspect, Chioma Lucy Akuta and ultimately the suspected drug lord behind the shipment, Charles Chinedu Ezeh, who was arrested at Sotel Suites, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos on May 18.

Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said: “Ezeh claims he’s a businessman and deals in articles in Onitsha, Anambra State but investigations reveal he lived with his wife and children in London until December 10, 2022, when he fled to Nigeria after his involvement in a drug-related offence in the UK.

“Though he claimed to have been living in hotels since his return to Nigeria last December, operatives were, however, able to locate his mansion at 1, Hawawu Abikan Street, Lekki, on May 19, where a search was conducted and his travel and property documents, among others, were recovered.”

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Adamawa on May 15 arrested a 32-year-old notorious drug dealer, Prince Ikechukwu Uzoma, in Mubi area of the state with 1kg of skunk.

Ikechukwu had twice been arrested in the past, and convicted for the same offence.

He was in 2017 sentenced to six months imprisonment and in 2019 he was again sent to two years in jail. In the same vein, a trans-border trafficker, Faisal Mohammed, 27, was May 17 arrested in Mubi following the interception of a truck from Onitsha, Anambra State, where a total of 2,376 sachets of tramadol comprising 23,760 pills were found.

They were concealed in three blue rubber Jerrycans, which were hidden underneath the body part of the trailer. The suspect admitted the opioid was to be taken to Cameroon.

In Oyo State, two suspects, Osas Susan, 35, and Thomas Biodun, 23, were arrested at Igbon, Gambari in Ogbomoso North LGA with 2.13kg cannabis while Idris Muhammed, 55, was nabbed with 4,500 pills of tramadol when a commercial bus conveying him and other passengers was stopped and searched along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Similarly, Bulus Mikah, 63, was arrested at Kafanchan, Kaduna State with over 5kg opioids including tramadol, diazepam, Rohypnol and excel-5, just as a total of 965kg cannabis was seized from Shehu Muhammadu Dandare, 25, at Maraban Jos, in Igabi local government area of the state.

In Kwara, two suspects: Mohammed Isa, 47, and Mohammed Haman, 36, were arrested on May 19 along Ilorin-Lagos road in a commercial bus on their way to Maiduguri, Borno State with 6kg cannabis, 50grams of methamphetamine and 20 pieces of military camouflage caps and uniforms.