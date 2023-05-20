NDDC: Onochie appointed 3 aides, not 18 — Onuesoke

Lauretta Onochie

Contrary to reports that Chairman of the Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Lauretta Onochie, appointed 18 personal aides, Peoples Democratic Party chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has said she appointed only three.

He was reacting to the sacking of 18 aides said to have been appointed by Onochie by the Federal High Court, Warri.

The court also barred her from interfering with the functions of the commission’s Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

The declaration was made in a suit by Dr. Mike Oberabor, for himself and on behalf of the Oberabor Oreme-Egbede families of the Olomoro community of Isoko South Local Government, Delta State.

While reacting to the judgment Onuesoke who described Onochie as someone who means well for the commission, argued that there was no time Onochie appointed eighteen aides, adding that to the best of his knowledge and evidence available to him Onochie appointed only three aides.

While referring to a publication titled, “‘Concoction of lies’ — NDDC debunks claims of proposed 18 Special Assistants against Lauretta Onochie” , Onuesoke wondered how the numbers of aides increased to eighteen.

Quoting the statement in the publication, Onuesoke saud:”Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has debunked claims its Chairperson, Lauretta Onochie proposed to have 18 Special Assistants which is brewing a crisis in the commission.

“The NDDC noted that rather than approve of such an increase in personal staff, the Chairman, Lauretta Onochie insisted on a drastic reduction in the number of aides attached to Board members.

“The truth is that the chairman insisted on a drastic reduction in the number of aides attached to board members.

“That this falsehood is being perpetrated is an indication of a ploy to misinform the public in a bid to distract the board.

“We assure our stakeholders and members of the public that the NDDC Governing Board will neither be distracted nor divided in its resolve to do things differently and make a difference in the Niger Delta.”

He stated that while he is not disputing the judgment of the honourable court, he felt something was amiss somewhere that is beyond what the eyes could see.