NARD Strike: Consultants, Nurses attend to patients at UITH

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Consequent upon the strike joined yesterday by residents doctors at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital as directed by the national secretariat of their union,the consultants, nurses and other caregivers have taken up the responsibility of attending to both the old and new patients in the hospital.

In spite of the strike embarked upon by NARD members, activities at the UITH were still upbeat yesterday when our correspondent visited the hospital.

Speaking with journalists on the development,Director, Corporate Affairs Unit of UITH, Mrs Olabisi Ajiboye said that consultants, nurses and other caregivers were attending to both the old and new patients.

“The consultants, nurse and other caregivers are on ground attending to patients. Though, the work load is heavy, we are coping. We are not turning patients back,” she stated.

Also speaking, the UITH ARD president, Dr Mubarak Ijaiya confirmed that the resident doctors had commenced the warning strike.

“Our members have complied with the directive of the national body of the association,” he said.