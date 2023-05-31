MKO: Hope for education

By Kennedy Mbele

When Mr Micheal Kayode Ojo, popularly known as MKO, registered a global Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, FresFoundation, three years ago with the intention to use it to galvanize support for the reformation of education across the globe, many who did not know him well thought he would use the outfit to solicit for funds and, thereafter, divert such funds towards his welfare and that of members of his family.

But, those who know him well identified the gesture as hope for the education sector. The latter was right as the organization started contributing towards improving education in the country almost immediately it was registered and has continued to till date. Precisely, since inception, no year has ever passed without the organization pulling a surprise for stakeholders in the education sector of Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State.

Last year, the foundation in collaboration with MKO Education Reforms Movement, organized an essay competition, adjudged as one of the best in Alimosho area, and environs. In that memorable encounter, a student of Trophy Guide Private School, Miss Olusegun Sharon, emerged as the overall winner. She was handsomely rewarded, alongside other winners, numbering over twenty.

Recently, despite all the challenges in the country, the resilient organization trippled their efforts by organizing a tripartite event that shook the entire Ifako Ijaiye Local Government Area in Lagos State and the State Ministry of Education to their foundations.

Activities marking the chain of events started with the Teachers’ Contest which had 99 participants consisting of public primary school teachers in Ifako Ijaiye LGA. This was followed by Teachers’ Appreciation and then, the Education Stakeholders Conference aptly tagged; Education Reforms in Nigeria, the Collective Responsibility of Stakeholders.

In her keynote address which centred on how stakeholders should collaborate to improve education, a board member, Social Mobilization, Lagos State Secondary Universial Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, Mrs Sijuade Idowu-Tiamiyu, identified collaboration among stakeholders as a pre-requisite for reforming education in the country. According to her, nothing meaningful can be achieved in the sector by any stakeholder without the contribution of others. She explained that teachers can only function if there are pupils to teach and vice -versa.

She however, frowned at the activities of ‘fake NGO’ operators who use schools as fundraising platforms and charged the genuine ones to always collaborate with any school they want to assist, explaining that it was not proper for any NGO to decide on the kind of assistance to render to a school without the school’s input.”Let’s be directional; ask schools what they need and not what we feel they need. Do not sit in your offices and decide what schools need, ask them” She said, pointing out that the real need of any school can only be ascertained from its management.

On the other hand, the highly respected board member urged schools not to accept any assistance they do not really need. She wondered why a school that does not have the manpower for Internet Communication Technology, ICT, would accept sets of the computer, only to dump them in a room, without allowing their students / pupils to use them. She further advised NGOs to always obtain written approvals from school authorities before providing any item to them, stressing that being nice will not be an answer to any harm arising from the use of items provided without the written approval of the institution.

Speaking earlier on the topic, The Role of NGOs in Education Reforms, FresFoundation founder and CEO, Mr Ojo, made it clear that reformation in the nation’s education sector requires joint actions amongst stakeholders; teachers, students, parents, school heads and the government. He commended the government for its effort so far, but like Oliver Twist, requested for more by appealing to them to recognize the role of NGOs as innovators and contributors. He also advocated for the government to also build what he described as a culture of collaboration and partnership with NGOs.

Explaining the major objectives of the conference, Ojo said it was designed as a platform for educational discussion geared towards impacts.The conference, according to him, also encompassed appreciation of education stakeholders by rewarding deserving teachers. He said he was convinced that the conference achieved its purpose but identified sourcing partners and sponsors as some of the major obstacles encountered, hence he called for more involvement and commitments from stakeholders and other well-meaning individuals / organisations, especially for partnership and sponsorship of such events. Ojo reiterated that developing the education sector rests on the shoulder of every stakeholder. Prior to this, the CEO had enumerated some the organization’s accomplishments including: the establishment of annual celebration of World Book Day program, organization of Teachers’ Appreciation Programs / other education-related activities, institutionalization of tuition-fee support programs, regular celebration of excellence in education and establishment of MKO Readers’ Club. Others included: Celebration of World Values Day, piloting advocacy that directs government’s attention towards meeting the need of schools, galvanizing support for women, engaging in youth empowerment programs, among others.

Panel discussion

Also featured at the event was a panel discussion moderated by Mr Ojo. Centered on challenges of education in Nigeria, five discussants critically examined the topic and identified major challenges in the sector as: inadequate funding, lack of qualified teachers, parents’ inadequate attention to pupils, cognitive dissonance, lack of reliable data, among others. These they called for stakeholders’ collaboration in surmounting.

Awards

As usual, the event featured several awards including: Award for the overall winner of the FresFoundation Teachers’ Contest which went to Mrs Fadayomi Omolayo Grace who smiled home with a N200,000 cheque. The 1st Runner up, Mrs Okanlomo Adijat Enitan got N100,000, while the second runner-up, Mr Fowowe Olayemi Olakanmi, went with N50,000. The sum of N10,000 cash were dolled out to each of the seventeen (17) other participants, in appreciation of their efforts. Others recognized at the event included the best Video on Shared Teaching Experience – Odukoya Micheal Oriyomi and Akinola Samuel, the best Essay on Education Reforms – Habib Kikelomo Bose and the most Creative PowerPoint Presenter – Chibuike Elizabeth Chidinma.

The best Performing School went to Karaole Primary School. Also, eight (8) people received the Education Stakeholders Award. Again, an honorary award of teaching excellence went to Amos Niyilola of Ogundimu Primary School, Iju Isgaga. Interestingly, all participants were happily crowned as Ambassadors of Education.

The Conference was well attended. Among the attendants were: Board member, Social Mobilization, Lusaben, Sijuade Idowu-Tiamiyu, Executive Chairman, Ifako Ijaiye LGA,Usman Akanbi Hamzat, Head, Department of Education, Mrs Modupe Ogungbo-Alimi and Supervisory Councilor, Education, Mr Lawal Adelani. Others were: Education Secretary, Adeyemi Olalekan Jongbo, Head of teachers, Mrs Adebambo Oluyemisi Florence, a representative of the Ministry of Education, Mr Alade, President, Nigerian Union of Teachers, Ifako Ijaiye, Mrs Solola among others.