Members-elect must align with Party decision – APC members told

Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Member-elect for Etsako Federal Constituency in Edo State, Anamero Dekeri, has advised his colleagues in the ruling All Progressives Congress APC against flouting the directives of the party on the zoning of principal offices of the House of Representatives.

Noting that the supremacy of the party is sancrosact, he urged members-elect not to work with opposition lawmakers to scuttle the APC zoning formula.

Speaking with Vanguard, Dekeri said zoning and endorsement is prevalent in party politics and those who do not fall within the catchment of the zoning should take it in good fate.

He described party zoning and endorsement as a game changer which will aid a smooth running for the incoming administration.

Dekeri, commended his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) for endorsing Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

He enjoined Members-elect to support, mobilize and vote the endorsed and most accepted candidate for the 10th Speakership, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas in the forthcoming House Speaker Election, adding that this is not peculiar to Nigeria but widespread in other clime even in developed democracy.

Speaking on the capacity Abbas possesed for the House Speakership, Dekeri said, “Dr. Abbas come highly prepared and ready to provide qualitative leadership to his colleagues in the House of Representatives.I can tell you authoritatively that Hon. Abbas Tajudeen fit perfectly into the category of quality individuals that Asiwaju would look forward to working with.And the emergence of Hon. T.J. Abbas as Speaker would strengthen the performance of the House, enhance service delivery to the Nigerian people, promote transparency in the conduct of legislative duties and deliver a people-parliament that Nigerians would be proud of”.