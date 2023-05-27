May 29: Why we organised concert to mark my father’s inauguration – Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu, son of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has explained the motivation behind the “Renewed Hope Concert,” organized to celebrate the inauguration of his father on May 29.

Seyi said the concert was put together to celebrate the youths who voted for his father.

Recall that the concert was held at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Thursday night.

The event had, among other artistes, Pasuma, Buju, Waje, Asake, Fireboy, Kcee, Timaya, Naira Marley, Tony Tetuila, and Seyi Vibes perform at the concert.

In a statement, Seyi was quoted as saying that the concert was also geared at uniting the youths in the country.

It stated further, “The concert is aimed at celebrating the bravery of Nigerian youths who gave in their time, talent and treasure towards the actualisation of success of the president-elect during the last presidential election.

“The concert in its entirety was aimed at unifying the Nigerian youth with one goal and one future and to intentionally involve other youths across political divides, that Nigeria is one irrespective of their religious, political or ethnic affiliation.”

He said the incoming administration would be “youth-centric right from inception till the end”.

Meanwhile, son of Kashim Shettima, vice-president-elect, and vice-chairman of the concert’s organising committee, Ameer Kashim said youth were the heroes of democracy.

Olusegun Dada, secretary of the organising committee, said the youths prevented the country’s democracy from being truncated.

Dada said, “The Nigerian youths didn’t just go out to vote, but they defended our democracy from being truncated, so we have to celebrate with them.

“This is our own way of appreciating them.”