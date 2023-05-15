May 29: Police launch manhunt for politicians over plot to scuttle inauguration

The Nigeria Police Force said it has launched manhunt for politicians, who are allegedly plotting to scuttle the forthcoming May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba disclosed thus at a press briefing at Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He said the operation was being carried in collaboration with other security agencies particularly intelligence officials.

Baba explained that the development became imperative in order to tame subversive elements who had been trying to destabilize the peaceful environment currently being enjoyed in the country.

“Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 General elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security interests.

“In so doing, they seem to be bent on deploying extra-judicial and undemocratic means to truncate our democratic heritage in advancement of their narrow personal political considerations.

“The beauty of democracy lies not just in the freedom of the citizens to freely exercise their franchise within the electoral cycle. It is also hinged on the right of aggrieved political actors to submit grievances on the electoral outcome to the judicial process for consideration,” the police chief said.

He noted that the security agencies would no longer tolerate any utterance capable of throwing the country into a turmoil, adding that any political actor who does not heed to the warning will be made to face the wrath of law.

The police chief added, “Ladies and gentlemen, the imperative of peace in our national life cannot be over-emphasized. Sustenance of peace and security is even more expedient at this stage in our national democratic transition.

“Consequently, while the Nigeria Police, in synergy with other security agencies and the intelligence community, continues to closely monitor the activities of these political elements, it has become expedient to make some clear statements.

“Firstly, the Nigeria Police hereby sternly warns all political actors with subversive agenda and their collaborators, particularly, their foot soldiers who they are exposing to political radicalization and extremism to, henceforth, jettison their on-going premeditated attempts to create tension within the national space with intention of derailing the 29th May 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

“Secondly, any such persons, regardless of their political affiliations who continuously engages in acts that are inimical to our nation’s democratic and security interests should not be in doubt on the firm determination of the Nigeria Police;

“… under my watch to closely collaborate with the law enforcement family and the intelligence community to defend our democracy, keep the internal security order stable and optimally deploy our common unique assets towards guaranteeing the successful conduct of the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.”