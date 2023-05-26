Inauguration: Seyi Tinubu, Ameer Shettima usher in parents with Renewed Hope Concert

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Son of the President-elect, Seyi Tinubu and that of the vice president-elect, Ameer Shettima on Thursday night led thousands of Nigerian youths to stage a ‘Renewed Hope Concert’ to usher in the next administration.

The concert which was attended by youth across the 36 states of the country had in attendance, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Also in attendance were Senator Godswill Akpabio, Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, Hon. James Faleke, Olusegun Eleniyan and some members of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

APC National Women Leader Dr Beta Edu, Deputy Women Leader Hajia Zainab Ahmad, APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Isreal among many other prominent Nigerians.

Speaking on the reason for the concert, the Chairman, Local Organizing Committee, Mr Seyi Tinubu, explained that it was aimed at celebrating the bravery of Nigerian youths who gave their time, talents and treasures towards the actualization of the Tinubu presidency.

According to him, the concert was also aimed at a unifying the youth and a deliberate move to integrate other youths across political divides, in order to let them know that Nigeria is one irrespective of their religious, political or ethnic affiliations.

He further assured that “the next government will be youth-centric right from inception till the end of the administration”.

Also speaking, son of the vice president-elect who also doubled as the Vice Chairman of the organizing committee, Ameer Kashim Shettima noted that the youth are the true heros of sustainable democracy, hence the need to always think and put Nigeria first ahead of any divide or interest.

He urged Nigerian youth, especially those with the belief that Nigeria cannot be better to be rest assured that Renewed Hope is here to stay for a better Nigeria.

Secretary of the LOC, Dada Olusegun on his part, maintained that apart from being a unity concert, there is a need to appreciate young Nigerians for their efforts and support towards the emergence of the President-elect at the polls.

He said; “The Nigerian youth did not just go out to vote, but they defended our democracy from being truncated. So we have to celebrate them. This is our own way of appreciating them”.

Ademuyiwa Adebola Taofeek, Chairman of the Media Committee of the Renewed Hope Concert noted that the Tinubu’s victory was worth celebrating, hence the reason why the concert took place.

According to him, the youth are the ones who uphold of democracy, urging them to not allow themselves to be carried away by fake news regarding the victory of the APC.

Other side attractions apart from the igniting performance at the event included a raffle draw which saw six Nigerians winning a car each, over 100 smart phones and several other items.

Some of the Nigerian international artists who performed at the event included Zinoleesky, DJ Consequence, DJ Yk MULE, Wande Coal, Skales, Qdot, Fireboy, Asake, Chuddy K, Kcee, Waje, Bella Shmurda, Brymo, Small Doctor, Timaya, Young John, Seyi Vibez, Buju Bnxn, Pasuma, Naira Marley among many others.