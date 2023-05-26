Luis Figo predicts team to win Champions League

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo has predicted the team to emerge winners of the 2022/23 Champions League between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Both teams made it through to the final and will slug it out on June 10 for the coveted Champions League crown.

The former Portuguese international is backing his former club Inter Milan, to win the Champions League this season.

Figo won a total of seven titles during the period he spent at Inter Milan including one scudetto each season he was there.

Figo revealed that he is close with a few people at City but wants Inter Milan to win when asked on the sidelines of the Champions League event in Istanbul.

The 50-year-old said, according to Noticias Ao Minuto: “I have a lot of friends at City and everyone thinks City are the favourites to win. I think it’s going to be an intense, emotional and competitive game. I played for Inter so I’ll be rooting for them. I hope they can win.”