Inauguration: Biden congratulates Tinubu, seeks sustained US-Nigeria relations

By Juliet Umeh

US President, Joe Biden, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his inauguration, saying he looked forward to working with the new government of Nigeria.

While noting both Nigeria and the US had strong ties, Biden expressed his desire to strengthen the bond.

Biden said in a statement yesterday: “On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

“My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights.”

According to him, the connections between both countries “run particularly deep” and have been nurtured by a great Nigerian Diaspora in the US.

“As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries. As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success.

“Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs. And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world,” the US president said.