IHRC hails Tinubu, rolls out agenda on disability inclusion, economic dev’t

By Ezra Ukanwa

INTERNATIONAL Human Rights Commission, IHRC, has tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with continued comprehensive security cooperation and reforms that support economic growth, inclusive leadership, and respect for the dignity of persons with disabilities.

The Commission’s Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, H.E. Ambassador Dr. Duru Hezekiah made the call in a trio-congratulatory communique to Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, and the Executive Governors of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru and Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday.

The Head of Mission, Dr. Duru said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu won February’s election with a promise to renew hope while he took over from two-term President Muhammadu Buhari amid a high inflation rate, recorded debt levels, and increasing cases of kidnapping.

Pointing out that Nigeria is facing tough economic and security challenges, he urged his administration to work to ensure security, economic prosperity, national unity, and cohesion in building a country that will be a source of joy to all.

He stressed that ensuring measures that improve accessibility and equality of opportunity and increase respect and dignity of persons with disabilities should be a priority for his administration.

Meanwhile, he urged Governor Nwifuru of Ebonyi State and Oborevwori of Delta State to build a strategic alliance with exceptional dedication to improving public services and economic security through good governance.