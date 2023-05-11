I cannot sleep with a man for money – Ashmusy

Popular Nigerian influencer, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy, has revealed why she has never and will never engage in paid sex with men.

According to Ashmusy, the reason she cannot engage in such activities is that it is beneath her person.

She disclosed this in a recent interview with Bot Studio.

The actress recounted the success of her businesses with several top celebrities, including Regina Daniels and Carter Efe among her clientele.

She said that on the grounds of raking in millions of naira from her businesses, the option of sleeping with men for money becomes less appealing.

The skitmaker said, “I cannot sleep with a man for money because it’s not worth it. I own two successful businesses, and I can make the money I would be paid from my business in just 24 hours. Sleeping with a man for money is beneath me.”