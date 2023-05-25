Expect knocks on your door whether you go to Daura or Niger – Tinubu to Buhari

By Miftaudeen Raji

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has told ongoing President Muhammadu Buhari to expect knocks on his door, whether he relocates to his home town in Daura, Katsina state or Niger Republic.

Tinubu stated this while delivering a speach at the Investiture Ceremony in Abuja on Thursday.

He said, “Expect knocks on your door whether you go to Daura or Niger Republic or wherever.”

Tinubu’s remark comes as President Buhari conferred the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Federal Republic, (GCFR) on the incoming President of Nigeria.

The GCFR honour comes as part of the Investiture Ceremony for the President-Elect and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Recall that Buhari had expressed his eagerness to hand over in the next few days.

President Buhari will hand over next Monday, on May 29, to the President-Elect, Tinubu.

Earlier, the President had expressed confidence in Tinubu, to sustain the tempo of his regime.

Buhari, on Monday, while speaking at the Presidential Fleet Review, 2023, at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos, said the incoming administration would continue to maintain the relationship he had with the Nigerian Navy by providing necessary support as and when due.

The President said, “I have no doubt that the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will sustain the current tempo of my administration in giving the Navy necessary support to effectively carry out its assigned tasks.”

“I expect this to translate into the actual capability to dominate Nigeria’s maritime environment and secure the vast resources therein for the socio-economic development of our great country.”

On the administration’s efforts in recapitalizing the Navy Fleet in the last seven years, the President listed the acquisition of 20 capital ships for the Navy, comprising offshore patrol vessels, landing ship transports, hydrographic survey vessels, seaward defence boats, helicopters, as well as over 300 inshore patrol vessels and assault craft.

However, Buhari expressed hope that under Tinubu’s leadership, the Navy would continue to acquire new assets, expand shipbuilding for export purposes, promote indigenous production, intensify the fight against piracy, and address issues pertaining to crude oil theft in Nigeria’s maritime domain.