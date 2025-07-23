Senate pays tribute to late Buhari

…Applauds Tinubu for Honours and University Renaming

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — The Nigerian Senate came to a solemn halt on Wednesday as lawmakers held a special valedictory session in honour of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82. Senators hailed Buhari’s lifelong service to Nigeria and commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for renaming the University of Maiduguri after him.

The Senate observed a minute’s silence for the late former president, lauding the state funeral and mourning period declared by President Tinubu, including the symbolic gesture of flying national flags at half-mast.

The tributes followed a motion moved by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), titled: “Demise of General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Bamidele recounted Buhari’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings in Daura to the pinnacle of Nigeria’s military and democratic leadership. He described Buhari as “a gallant soldier, a disciplined leader, and a patriot,” noting that his life embodied integrity, resilience, and national service.

Senator Bamidele traced Buhari’s trajectory from his enlistment in the Nigerian Army in 1962 to his leadership roles during the civil war, governorship of the former North-Eastern State, headship of the Petroleum Ministry and NNPC, and his rise to military Head of State in 1983. He also chronicled Buhari’s return to politics, including his failed presidential bids before finally winning in 2015 and securing re-election in 2019.

Senators across party lines took turns to eulogize Buhari’s legacy:

Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West) praised Buhari’s decency and respect for opposition leaders, despite policy disagreements. He recalled Buhari’s fairness during economic bailouts and elections, describing him as “a man of integrity who upheld democratic values.”

Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) lamented the nation’s loss of “a leader who gave his all,” while Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) urged Nigerians to emulate Buhari’s discipline and honesty.

Senator Sadiq Umar (Kwara North) highlighted Buhari’s famous mantra: “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody,” as a symbol of his non-partisan leadership.

Senator Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo West) recalled Buhari’s frugal and principled stance in politics, citing his refusal to allow wealthy individuals to purchase his nomination forms.

Senator Danjuma Goje (APC, Gombe Central) and Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central) remembered Buhari’s God-fearing nature, humility, and deep connection to ordinary Nigerians.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) described Buhari as “a leader with a heart of gold” and praised his reluctance to fire aides unnecessarily.

Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno (Borno North), narrated how Buhari refused to participate in the practice of distributing envelopes at state functions, underscoring his incorruptibility.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zamfara West) revealed that Buhari was initially hesitant about entering politics, fearing post-election violence, but was persuaded by leaders and clerics.

Former Senate President Ahmad Lawan recalled his working relationship with Buhari and defended the Senate’s collaboration during his administration, challenging narratives of a “rubber-stamp” legislature.

In his closing remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described Buhari as a leader whose compassion and integrity left an indelible mark on the nation. He shared personal anecdotes of Buhari’s kindness and thoughtful governance, including his care for the families of public officials and his intervention in the case of a struggling Lagos trader.

“President Buhari served Nigeria with sincerity. He awakened a nation and lived every chapter of his life in service to her,” Akpabio said, commending President Tinubu for setting a national standard in honoring the late leader.

The Senate had earlier suspended plenary for a week and postponed its constitutional review sessions in honor of Buhari. Senators affirmed that his legacy of discipline, honesty, and national unity would continue to guide Nigeria’s future.