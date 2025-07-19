Video: Oluremi Tinubu leads women on condolence visit to Aisha Buhari

Photo: NTA

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As the nation continues to mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to Aisha Buhari, her predecessor and widow of the former President.

Mrs. Tinubu, in the company of wives of the leadership of the National Assembly, wives of state governors, wives of ministers, wives of service chiefs and other women, condoled with the former First Lady in Daura.

The women also offered prayers for the family and the repose of Buhari’s soul.

A brief visit to the grave of the late President for a short prayer was followed by a call on the residence of Mamman Daura, uncle (and close ally) to the departed former President.

At Buhari’s residence, Mrs Tinubu described the late former President as an accomplished man who made his family, town, state and nation very proud.

In his response, Alhaji Daura thanked the First Lady for the support and honour accorded the late former President Buhari.

At the palace of the Emir of Daura, HRH, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, the First Lady commiserated with the people of the Emirate for losing a worthy son.

In his response, the Emir emphasised that President Bola Tinubu remains their choice for the 2027 presidential elections.

Buhari died in a London hospital on July 13. He was buried on July 15.