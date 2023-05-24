Emdee Tiamiyu: ARISE TV ‘girl’ anchors ruining broadcast profession – Dabiri-Erewa

President Buhari (left) and Abike Dabiri

The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has kicked over comments made by an Arise TV female anchor, Ayo Mairo-Ese on Emdee Tiamiyu’s interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC.

The NICOM boss expressed dismay over the disposition of the TV’s broadcasters and presenters over Tiamiyu’s comment, which is believed to have corroborated the ban of Nigerian students from bringing their dependants to the United Kingdom.

Mairo-Ese had tackled President Muhammad Buhari on a Morning show, for telling the UK government that Nigerian youths are lazy and criminally minded adding that Dabiri also called the youths drug dealers and cultists.

The presenter is quoted to have said, “I don’t know why Nigerians like to demarket Nigerians on the International scene. Take it back to 2016, our president had referred to Nigerian youths as largely lazy. And that United Kingdom should not grant them asylum because many of them are criminals.

“The chairman of NiDCOM, Dabiri also referred to Nigerian people as cultists and drug dealers.

“So what Emdee Tiamiyu has said is in accordance to what our leaders are saying,” she added.

Disturbed by Mairo-Ese’s comment, Dabiri-Erewa, on her official Twitter handle, debunked the claims made by the presenter.

She called for the orientation of the presenters – whom she referred to as ‘girls’ – of the television station.

Dabiri-Erewa said, “I worked hard to be where I am today, and if women nowhere your age and achievements feel the only way to bring you down is spew nonsense, they will meet their Waterloo!

“Nduka Obaigbena had better call these girls @ARISEtv ruining the broadcast profession to order,” she wrote.

Recall that Tiamiyu granted an interview to the BBC where he claimed that Nigerians seeking admission into school in the United Kingdom only considered it as an alternative means to escape from Nigeria.

Tiamiyu, who devoted his YouTube channel to advising Nigerians on studying in the United Kingdom noted that most Nigerians were not looking for new qualifications, but to start a new life abroad.

He said, “The student route is more like an answered prayer. It is a big bracket that’s able to take a lot of people, the ordinary people”.

“We’re beginning to see that a lot of people just hide behind the studentship. So the student thing is not real, it’s not like they need the degrees,” he added.