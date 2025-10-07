Mayor of Leeds, Abike Dabiri, others to lead dialogue at World agritourism summit

By Esther Onyegbula

Stakeholders in agriculture, tourism, and diaspora engagement are set to converge in the United Kingdom for the World Agritourism Summit hosted by Xtralarge Farms and resorts Nigeria on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

The summit, themed “Promoting Sustainable Agriculture Through Tourism,” will take place at D5 Bexleyheath, United Kingdom, and is expected to attract policymakers, investors, and agricultural entrepreneurs from different parts of the world.

Organised by Xtralarge Farms & Resorts Nigeria in collaboration with Xtralarge Global Agritourism Ltd UK, the event has the backing of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Initiative.

Among dignitaries expected at the summit are the Mayor of Leeds, Mrs. Abigail Katung Marshal; Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM; Senator Sabi Aliyu, Minister of State For Agriculture and Food Security; Dr. Seyi Davids; Akin Akinpelu; and Governor Temitope Akinlade.

According to the co-founder of Xtralarge Farms, Dr. Moji Davids, the summit aims to examine agriculture not just as a means of production, but as an enterprise capable of promoting culture, tourism, and sustainable economic development.

“We are inviting everyone into farming through the power of tourism,” Davids said. “Agritourism allows people to experience farming firsthand while creating economic opportunities and transforming agriculture into a lifestyle, legacy, and business.”

She disclosed that the summit will feature exhibitions, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at strengthening collaboration between farmers, investors, and policymakers.

“Agritourism is a bridge connecting rural communities to global opportunities,” she said. “We are calling on Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in smart farming, agro-processing, and cultural tourism. This is a call to action for economic transformation.”

Organisers said the World Agritourism Summit will serve as a platform to advance discussions on how agriculture and tourism can jointly drive food security, job creation, and climate-conscious development in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It will be recalled that a similar event held by Xtralarge Farms & Resorts Nigeria in Lagos in July recorded wide participation and positive feedback from stakeholders in the agricultural value chain.

This year’s edition in the UK will also recognise individuals and organisations championing innovation in agritourism and sustainable farming practices across Africa and beyond.