Dabiri-Erewa welcomes 12 rescued miners from CAR

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has received 12 Nigerian miners stranded in the Central African Republic (CAR) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that last month, NiDCOM’s attention was drawn to a viral video alleging that Nigerians were being maltreated in CAR.

These Nigerians were deceived and abandoned in a foreign land, forced to work for 11 months without pay.

Their passports were also confiscated, leaving them stranded. They urged the Nigerian government to intervene and rescue them.

Following this, the Commission contacted officials at the Embassy in CAR to investigate the matter.

Receiving the stranded miners, Dabiri-Erewa welcomed them home and stated that the repatriation involved collaboration with several agencies, including NEMA, Immigration, the Nigerian Embassy in CAR, NiDCOM, and others.

She said their experience should serve as a lesson to other Nigerians, stressing the importance of verifying the legitimacy of employers and prioritizing safety and security.

She added that, under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the welfare of Nigerians matters to him, no matter where they are in the world.

“So, we are going to follow up with you and demand that your salaries be paid. Whatever you are owed, we will pursue it on your behalf.

“In the meantime, we will work with other agencies to support you while you are back home. We will also assess your skills for job placement.

“We are happy to see you and will stay in touch to reintegrate you into the system,” she said.

She urged Nigerians to see the miners’ ordeal as a warning to those seeking greener pastures abroad, advising them to follow proper channels to avoid such hardship.

Dabiri-Erewa stated that the Commission would provide cash support to the returnees, which would be transferred to their bank accounts, adding that many Nigerians would assist them in various ways.

The support, she added, would help sustain them until they secured new jobs.

Speaking earlier, Igorigo Freeborn thanked President Tinubu for the swift intervention through the relevant agencies that facilitated their return home.

He urged Nigerians to desist from circulating negative reports about the country, saying Nigeria is great and its government cares for its people.

He admitted to being among those criticising Nigeria but acknowledged that the same government he criticised rescued them from CAR.

He narrated their ordeal in CAR, describing it as dehumanising, alleging they were homosexually molested by a Chinese national, Mr Wu, from Denaco Erado Mining Company.

He added that two Nigerians and a Cameroonian who complained were sacked and treated badly.

Another returnee, Mr. Rotimi Kupoluyi, appreciated Tinubu’s government for caring about Nigerians abroad, regardless of whether they were doing well or not.

He spoke about their terrible experience and urged the government, through NiDCOM, to help facilitate the payment of salaries owed for nearly a year.

Dr Tolu Aderemi, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, presented the miners with cash gifts to help them restart life.

He said the JAALS Foundation is dedicated to justice and human rights, and to protecting society’s most vulnerable with compassion, fairness, and rehabilitation.

Aderemi, represented by Mr Toyin Adenugba, said they regularly take steps to ensure vulnerable people are treated with dignity and given opportunities to rebuild their lives.

“We are happy that NiDCOM shares this noble view. Gentlemen, welcome back!

“It’s a joy to have you here. We acknowledge the incredible strength and resilience you’ve shown throughout this journey.

“This cash gift isn’t just a handout; it’s a token of our belief in your potential and your future.

“Think of it as a seed to grow something new at home, or a means to provide for your family.

“You are starting with experience and a perspective that will be invaluable in building a brighter future for yourselves and the community.

“We support you, believe in you, and are excited to see the amazing things you will accomplish. Welcome home,” he said.

NAN reports that the other returnees are Ajosi Julius, Odeh Collins, Anifowose Yekini, Akubo Oluwasewu, Olayemi Adewale, and Stephen Otidi.

Others include Samuel Ojochenemi, Alih Muhammed, Bala Unekwu, and Yusuf Bameyi.

