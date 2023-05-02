Confusion in Abia over Speaker’s ‘impeachment’

By Steve Oko

There is confusion in Abia State over the purported impeachment of the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Chinedum Orji.

Orji was purportedly impeached on Tuesday morning during a session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Ifeanyi Uchendu, in a yet-to be verified location in Umuahia the state capital.

According to a viral video, Orji was removed following allegations of insensitivity over the welfare of the lawmakers.

The motion for his impeachment was moved by the member representing Osisioma Ngwa North state constituency, Kennedy Njoku, and seconded by Chijioke Chukwu representing Bende North State constituency.

After the motion was moved and seconded, the Deputy Speaker who presided over the proceeding called for a voice vote to know if the lawmakers were in support of the motion, and they all chorused ” yee” in affirmation.

The presiding officer hit the gavel and declared that the former Speaker had been impeached.

Thereafter, the member representing Obingwa West state constituency, Thomas Nkopro, nominated Chukwudi Apugo representing Umuahia East state constituency ,as the new Speaker.

The nomination was seconded by Okey Igwe representing Umunneochi state constituency.

Apugo was elected by the lawmakers, and sworn in at once.

Njoku had, after his motion for the removal of the former Speaker was seconded, reeled out names of other lawmakers he said had signed up for the impeachment of the ex-Speaker.

Signees

According to him, the signatories were: Ifeanyi Uchendu, Ohafia South; Kennedy Njoku, Osisioma Ngwa North; Chukwudi Apugo, Umuahia East; Chijioke Chukwu, Bende North; and Emeka Okorafor, Isuikwuato.

Others were: Munachim Alozie, Ugwunagbo; Aron Uzodike, Aba North; Thomas Nkopro, Obingwa West; Godwin Adiele, Ukwa West; and Mike Ukoha, Arochukwu.

Among the signatories according to him, were Speaker of the 6th Assembly, Chikwendu Kanu, Isiala Ngwa South; Okey Igwe, Umunneochi; Nnamdi Allen, Osisioma Ngwa South; Stanley Nwabuisi, Ikwuano; Paul Taribo, Ukwa East; and Obinna Ichita, Aba South.

However, efforts to verify from some of the lawmakers did not succeed as they did not pick calls put across to them by our correspondent.

But Igwe told our correspondent that he would not say anything outside the message contained in the viral video which he said “speaks for itself”.

When contacted, the new Speaker said he would address the press later on the matter.

Attempts to reach the former Speaker did not succeed as calls put across to him were not going through. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jude Ndukwe was also not reachable.

But when contacted, Orji’s former Media Adviser, and the immediate Deputy Chairman of Bende LGA, Paul Okoro, dismissed the purported impeachment as a huge joke and of no moment.

He said the Speaker could not have been impeached in a hotel apartment instead of the hallowed chamber of the House.

According to him, the said impeachment cannot stand, adding that all those behind the attempt will soon be rounded up by security agencies for trying to plunge the state into crisis.

He said their attempt to remove the Speaker only amounted to efforts in futility, insisting that Orji still remains the Speaker.

“There was an attempt to impeach the Speaker at Emeka Omeruo House (Government Guest House). This cannot stand. It’s just an effort in futility,” he added.