Rivers Assembly suspends sitting over flood menace

— Blames blocked canals, drainage channels

By Daniel Abia

PORT HARCOURT — The Rivers State House of Assembly has suspended other legislative business to inspect flood-ravaged communities in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, following concerns over the worsening flood situation in the state.

The decision was taken during the 55th Legislative Sitting of the Fourth Session after the Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, moved a motion under Order 26 of the Standing Orders of the House.

Stewart urged the Assembly to take urgent steps to address the flooding, which she said had destroyed residents’ property and means of livelihood.

She also raised concern over reports of reptiles entering homes submerged by floodwater, describing the situation as a threat to residents.

The lawmaker urged the House to visit affected communities to assess the severity of the situation and determine appropriate measures.

Before ruling on the motion, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule, sympathised with residents affected by the flooding and directed lawmakers to visit their constituencies, assess the situation and identify possible remedial measures.

Members subsequently voted unanimously to inspect some of the flood-affected areas in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor.

During the inspection, the lawmakers visited several flooded locations, assessed the extent of damage and listened to residents recount their experiences.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, Amaewhule said the inspection followed the motion adopted by the House and distress calls received from constituents across the state.

“As an Assembly, we deemed it necessary to move around the streets of Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt to see things for ourselves. What we have seen clearly shows that flooding requires urgent attention,” he said.

The Speaker said several families had been displaced while some roads had become inaccessible, describing the situation as a major concern requiring immediate intervention.

Amaewhule said the Assembly observed that flooding in some areas was linked to blocked canals and neglected drainage channels, while other locations were affected by natural water flow.

He called on agencies responsible for desilting drainage channels to discharge their responsibilities to help prevent avoidable flooding.

The Speaker expressed optimism that the Rivers State Government would take necessary steps to address the situation and protect lives and property across the state.