Chief Judge orders reopening of Federal High Court in Benin

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has ordered the reopening of the Benin-City judicial division of the court for proceedings.

The order was given by Tsoho in a statement on Wednesday by Dr Catherine Oby-Christopher, Assistant Director of Information in the FHC.

“The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, wishes to notify members of the public that the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Benin-City Judicial Division has been relocated to the venue formerly used by the Court of Appeal, within the High Court complex, Benin-City, opposite Benin Correctional Centre, Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo state.

“With this development, the two ourts that comprise the Benin-City Judicial Division of the Federal High Court, resumed full sitting on Monday at the new venue.

“Please accept the assurances of HIS Lordship, the Hon. Chief Judge,” the statement read.

Recall that the federal high court in Benin city which is situated on the Benin Auchi road, was closed due to threat by flood waters.