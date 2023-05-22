Bandits kill 9, injure others in Kaduna

KADUNA—No fewer than nine persons were killed by bandits during an attack in Ungwan Dakwa village, near Dogon Dawa ward in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Although the police authorities were yet to comment on the incident, the House of Assembly member-elect for Birnin Gwari state constituency, Yahaya Gwari, confirmed the incident, yesterday.

In a telephone conversation, Gwari said the bandits stormed his community at 2 p.m., on Saturday and opened fire on the innocent residents, who were going about their daily duties.

He said some villagers sustained injuries during the attack and were rushed to hospitals in neighbouring Funtua, Katsina State, while most of the villagers fled from their homes due to fear of a fresh attack by the bandits.

Kaduna is one of the North-Western states that are worst hit by bandits, who have continued to wreak havoc in the region.

Heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits frequently carry out mass abductions for ransom in North West and Central, holding their captives in camps hidden in the vast forest that stretches across the region.

Intercommunal attacks and abductions for ransom have been on the rise again after a lull during elections in February and March for the presidency and governorship posts.

Gunmen killed 33 people in an attack on a farming village in Kaduna last month, part of inter-communal violence between ethnic Fulani herders and pastoral farmers.

Earlier this month, 10 school children were also kidnapped in Central Kaduna, though eight later managed to escape two weeks after their abduction.