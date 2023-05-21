AMVCA 2023: ‘Osas fantastic, but didn’t deserve Best Actress Award,’ Nigerians react

Nigerians, on Twitter, have been reacting to Osas Ighodaro for being awarded the Best Actress in a Drama category at the AMVCA 2023 for her role in ‘Man of God.’

The actress won the award over the likes of Bimbo Ademoye “Anikulapo,” Enado Odigie “Flawsome,” Immaculata Oko Kasum “Ile Owo,” Ini Dima-Okojie “Flawsome,” Ini Edo “Shanty Town,” Nimo Loveline “The Planters Plantation,” Nse Ikpe-Etim “Shanty Town,” Queen Nwokoye “Strained,” and Scarlet Gomez “Wura.”

Meanwhile, her win has elicited a lot of reactions on social media.

A tweep danielholkss wrote, “I swear I’m just angry all over again Wait o, do they know who Nse Ikpe-Etim is I have not seen the movie but I’m going to put my life on bet that Osas cannot win over Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ini Edo or Scarlet Gomez It is NOT POSSIBLE QUOTE ME ANYWHERE!”

Irunnia_ tweeted, “I mean we all love Osas, and she’s a fantastic actress but abeg she didn’t deserve that award. The AMVCA is beginning to look like a popularity contest!!!”

Another [email protected], “Osas is an absolute sweetheart, but she has got absolutely nothing on Nse and Bimbo! And I can swear wit d last 200naira wey dey my actc say if AMVCAs show us d votes, there is no way she had more votes dn ds two!!! Simple!”

“Ini edo was there, Nse-Ekpe Etim and even Bimbo but multi choice gave Osas that didn’t act anything this year#AMVCA9, @_Tomisi wrote on Twitter.

Obajemujnr_ also wrote, “Let’s be honest, if Osas has any conscience in her, she should waybill the award to the real owner tomorrow morning.”

thic_didi tweeted, “Let’s even say they used votes. Ini Edo and Bimbo are more out there with a “base” and definitely had more votes so what are they saying? They’ve brought Grammy style to AMVCA. Osas for Man of God how???”

@Rapzyrita1 also tweeted, “What just happened at the AMVCA? More like a broad day light robbery taking an award that rightfully belongs to nse Etim and giving it to Osas Ighodaro as Best Actress in a drama!! This is INEC move.”