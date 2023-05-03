Akinsanya is new NiRA President

…Uduma, Nweke others join in BoT

By Juliet Umeh

Members of the Nigeria Internet Registration Association, NiRA, and the registry for .ng Internet Domain has elected Mr. AdesolaAkinsanya and Mr. Murtala Abdullahi as the new President and the Vice President, respectively of the Domen.

They were elected recently during the Domen’s 15th Annual General Meeting, AGM held in Lagos State.

Prior to his election, Mr. Akinsanya was a member of the Executive Board of NiRA under the leadership of Mr. Muhammed Rudman, the immediate past president, IPP.

Members also elected officials to fill vacant positions on the Board of Trustees, BoT, and the Executive Board of Directors, EBoD.

BoT members include: Mrs. Mary Uduma; Mr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u; Mrs. Ibukun Odusote; Mr. Remmy Nweke, and Mr. Biyi Oladipo, while Mr. Ebenezer Dare; Mr. Seun Kehinde; and Mr. Peter Oluka were elected as members of the EBoD.

In appreciation, Akinsanya said: “This is a call to greater service, and I promise to justify the confidence reposed in me” he affirmed.

Akinsanya, a Director at Upperlink Limited, had expressed in his manifesto, that he would employ winning formula: people, processes, performance, and accountability, to continue repositioning NiRA for greater success.

He focused on a few key areas such as improved Registry-Registrar relationship, stating his strong belief that “the relationship between the Registry and Registrar can be deepened thereby making it a win-win situation”, and promising improved incentives for Registrars which, according to the new president, would lead to mutual growth.