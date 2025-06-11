2027: PDP leaders divided over Wike’s proposition for southern presidency

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and former VP, Atiku Abubakar.

By Dapo Akinrefon, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Following the position taken by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, and some concerned stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that the party’s 2027 presidential ticket should be zoned to the south, party leaders yesterday expressed divergent views over the position.

The National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature; a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George and a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT), Mr Jones Onyereri, yesterday, differed over the position of the Wike-led stakeholders.

Wike and a concerned stakeholders’ group had on Monday, met in Abuja and called for the PDP 2027 presidential ticket to be zoned to the south.

They also backed the reaffirmation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party’s National Secretary.

This came as former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, warned that the PDP risks becoming a political ‘carcass’ if urgent and drastic steps are not taken to salvage its dwindling fortunes.

Reacting to the meeting organised by Wike and the G-5 governors, Mr Onyereri, a former House of Representatives member, in a chat with Vanguard, criticised the recent National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, saying it was not properly organised.

He said: “The issue is that it (NEC) wasn’t properly convened. According to Section 47, subsections 1, 2, 1, 3, and 5, or thereabouts, it’s clearly stated that only the National Secretary has the authority to send out correspondence on behalf of the party.

“The National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, didn’t issue any notice to members about the meeting. He even wrote to confirm that the meeting had been cancelled. So, I believe that’s the crux of the matter, it wasn’t properly convened.

“Eminent stakeholders from across the country have reaffirmed that Senator Anyanwu is the duly elected and substantive National Secretary. A communiqué has been issued to that effect. Additionally, we’ve always emphasised that the PDP must adhere to its constitution, which supports the principle of zoning.”

On the zoning of the presidential ticket to the South, Onyereri said: “In this regard, we’ve always stated that the zoning for the 2027 presidential election should favour the South. That was included in the communiqué, which was read out yesterday (Monday).”

Family matters not discussed in marketplaces —Bode George

On his part, former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George called for caution noting that family matters are not discussed in the marketplaces.

Geroge said: “We have a functional national executive of the party and we do not discuss family matters in the marketplace. A meeting is scheduled for June 30 and so, everyone must be quiet about the details of what we want to discuss at that meeting. I want to appeal that this is not the way we run our party, otherwise, we will be discussing our secrets with the enemy. This is becoming too nasty and I urge all of them to their fire and wait for the next NEC meeting.”



It aligns with PDP’s stand— Nat’l Organising Secretary

Also, the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Umar Bature, said the position of the Wike-led ‘Concerned Stakeholders’ group, aligns with the party’s official stance.

Bature, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “We don’t even know what happened at the meeting. So, how are we to give a reaction? What they said in the communique is it different from what the party believes in? I don’t think so.

“The secretaryship position is clear. I know that some people are being deliberately mischievous. It’s a very clear position of the law and the party stands at risk if we do not abide by that law.”

When reminded that the stakeholders claimed the last National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting was not properly convened, Bature said: “No decision taken during that NEC meeting was binding on the party. Had it been a binding decision was taken, there would have been cause for alarm, but no such decision was taken.”

We’ll respond appropriately —PDP

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Debo Ologunagba, when contacted, said the party will respond to Wike’s position in due time.

Ologunagba said: “We will react and when we react, you will get it. There is a committee in charge of that. We have a NEC and there is a process in our party. The party will respond appropriately.”

PDP risks becoming a carcass—Fayose

Meanwhile, former Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has reiterated his unflinching loyalty to the PDP, declaring that he has no intention of defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence, Lagos, Monday night, Fayose said: “For Nigerians, no one is saying it is easy. No miracle can turn things around overnight.

But for the little the President has done, we must commend him. I was a critic of the last administration, but you cannot compare the situation now. I came not just because of his homecoming, but to also encourage him to do more for the country.”

When asked what he was doing to help reposition the PDP, the former governor said: “I’m no longer in the frontline; I am not a sitting governor anymore. When I was Governor of Ekiti State, I made significant contributions. I was a hotbed of opposition and a strong voice for the PDP, everybody knew that. But today, I can only play a supportive role. Still, I must speak the truth: without urgent action, the PDP is headed for serious decline.”