Abiodun dissolves cabinet

Governor Dapo Abiodun

….thanks members for successes recorded in first term

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Friday, dissolved the State Executive Council and expressed appreciation to them for working towards the successful implementation of his administration’s “Building our Future Together Agenda”.

Abiodun who announced the dissolution of the cabinet at the valedictory meeting held at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, declared that the exco members have individually and collectively served their state to the best of their ability.

“You have all worked together to serve the people through the successful implementation of our ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda and as encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra.

“We ran a good race. We made a difference in the lives of our people. You have your bits, and I appreciate you for all your efforts. You have become my immediate family. You must keep in touch because some of you may be called by your people in one capacity or the other.

“All of us started together, we are here together, God has promoted some of us, and we have not lost anybody.

“In line with the provisions, and sadly, I hereby formerly dissolve this Executive Council today, May 26, 2023. I thank you for your sacrifices to your people and state, “the governor announced.

Speaking on behalf of the cabinet members, the Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, appreciated each member for leaving their high flying jobs to serve the state and the commitment they put into their duties and the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the people.

The Head of Service, Mr. Kolawole Fagbohun, on his part, said the governor had brought hope to the hopeless, especially in the appointment and promotion of workers.

He noted that the governor has been faithful in the payment of pensions, assuring that the state workforce would rally round him in his second term.

Speaking on behalf of women in the cabinet, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Adiyat Adeleye, lauded the governor for bringing innovations into governance and appreciated him for giving women the opportunity to serve.

She added that despite distractions, the governor remained focused and deliberate in running the affairs of the State.

Also, the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said the governor through his business unusual from inception was clear on what he wanted to achieve in the State, saying with the construction of the cargo airport, he has succeeded in writing his name in gold.

Similarly, the Economic Adviser and Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, appreciated the governor for providing the enabling environment for members to serve, while the Senior Special Adviser on Politics Matters, Tunji Egbetokun, praised the governor for being consistent, calm and methodical in his deliberations, maintaining that he made the State better than he met it.