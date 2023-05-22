Abia PDP replies LP over alleged plot to scuttle Otti’s inauguration

. Vows to pursue petition at tribunal

By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State, has replied the Labour Party and Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, over the allegation by LP and Otti that the ruling party and the State Government in connivance with a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, to scuttle Otti’s inauguration on May 29.

PDP which expressed shock over the claims by LP and its governorship candidate, challenged them to get ready to substantiate them with credible evidence.

The ruling party in a press statement by its Spokesman, Amah Abraham, accused Otti of causing unnecessary tension in the state, and trying to intimidate the ruling party.

PDP which again, denied any involvement in last week’s purported voiding of Otti’s candidacy by a Kano court, however, vowed to pursue its petition against Otti’s election at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Below is a full text of the statement made available to Vanguard in Abia:

“The attention of the Abia PDP has been drawn to a press release jointly issued by one Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Abia Governor-Elect and Njoku Jerry Ajike, State Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party in which they alleged that the Labour Party and Dr. Alex Otti have uncovered, yet another treasonable plot by the agents of the Abia State government and on the one hand and a chieftain of the APC on the other, in connivance with some corrupt officials in INEC to procure another tainted order from yet another court in the North purporting to have removed the Abia governor-elect, Dr. Alex Otti.

“These allegations are weighty and border on constitutionalism, the integrity of the judiciary, and the election umpire INEC, and speak to the uncoordinated tantrums coming out from the party and its candidate in the 2023 Abia Guber election.

” Hopefully, the Labour Party and Alex Otti clearly understand the implications of accusing someone of the high crime of treason and should be able to prove their allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The judgment of the Federal High Court was made in good faith and the jurisdiction of a federal high court in Nigeria covers the entire Nigerian federation. The applicant who went to court to seek the relief is a citizen of Kano State and should not have come to Umuahia, Aba, or Ohafia to file his application. For Alex Otti and the Labour Party to claim that the judgment of a high court is tainted is itself a contempt of the court and therefore actionable and punishable by law.

“More curious is the fact that the same Labour Party and Alex Otti that have continuously advised Abians to ignore the judgement of the Kano High Court because it is inconsequential are busy fretting about the said inconsequential judgement.

” If the judgement is so inconsequential, why are they clogging the media space with news items that purport another scheme by the Abia State government and an APC chieftain to dislodge the election of Alex Otti by trying to obtain, yet another ‘tainted’ judgement?

” This is akin to a confused man who says that his house is not on fire but goes ahead to invite men of the fire service to come and put off a non-existent fire. This goes to show that both Labour Party and Alex Otti are quite unsure of themselves and trying very hard to discredit the Abia State government just to shore up their dwindling chances.

“It is in the character of a man like Alex Otti to detest the dish he serves others when the same dish is served to him. In 2015, Alex Otti took Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to court and the case lasted for three years after the Supreme Court dismissed his case against Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu in 2018.

“When Uche Ogah took the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu to court after Otti’s case had been dispensed with, the same Otti that is whining today joined himself as an interested party to the suit filed by Dr. Uche Ogah which made the Supreme Court Justices describe him as a “meddlesome interloper”.

“And today, Alex Otti is describing those that have gone to court to challenge his victory as felons. What manner of political intolerance could that be?

“The Abia PDP last week said that it was not a party to the suit filed against the Labour Party and the Abia Governor-elect at the Kano federal high court and maintains that its own case which it is going to pursue to a conclusion is at the Abia State Election Petition Tribunal holding at Umuahia but it would equally not ignore the judgement of a federal high court which relates to the particulars of its own case at the Tribunal.

“Abia PDP advises Alex Otti and the Labour Party to stop stoking unnecessary tension in Abia and allow the judiciary to do its work. Since he was announced the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Abia, the only things Otti has done is to issue threats to operatives of the Abia State government, exhibit intolerance of what critics say, cause division in Abia and disturb the peace of the quiet State made possible by the strategic calculations of His Excellency Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu. Is that the kind of Governor Alex Otti would be? Is he going to be a governor or an emperor?

“We advise the members of the PDP and the good people of Abia State to remain peaceful, calm, law abiding and wait for the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal so that Abians would know who actually won the Abia governorship election.”