Abia: Otti freezes state bank accounts, dissolves boards

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Abia state Governor,Dr. Alex Otti has directed the freezing of all accounts belonging to the state government and its agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the federation.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Governor warned all banks and other financial institutions in the country against honouring any cheque, document, instrument or directive of any kind not expressly approved him.

The statement also directed the dissolution of all boards of the state government agencies and parastatals and ordered the chief executive officers of the organizations to hand over to those next in line to them.

“The Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has directed the immediate freezing of all accounts of the Abia State Government and those of its agencies domiciled in every bank and financial institution across the State and the Federation.

“With this notice, all banks and other financial institutions in the country are directed to immediately seize from honouring any cheque, document, instrument or directive of any kind not expressly approved by or emanating from him.

“Similarly, Governor Otti has directed the immediate dissolution of all boards of the Abia State Government agencies and parastatals and subsequently ordered the chief executives of these organisations to hand over to those next in line to them,” the statement read in part.