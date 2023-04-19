UK Immigration: I never broke any law – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi said he has never violated any law in relation to his alleged detention by the UK Immigration Service.

The Labour Party presidential candidate stated this in a statement vis his verified Twitter handle.

Obi’s comment comes following his reported detention at the London’s Heathrow Airport by UK immigration early April.

The former governor of Anambra said he has lived all his life in the most law-abiding manner, and he will “never knowingly break any law.”

Recall that the Labour Party, had in a statement last Wednesday, said Oni was detained and questioned for a duplication offense, which suggested that someone has been impersonating him in London.

According to the party, Obi was questioned for a long time but was eventually saved by the spontaneous reaction of Nigerians at Heathrow Airport.

Both the UK immigration and Obi have kept mum on the matter since it was reported.

But, Obi said, even though humans are bound to make mistakes, he will never knowingly break any law, adding that he is not “afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person.”

“There may be more mud slinging from those who are against the emergence of the New Nigeria but, I would never be deterred by the obstacles along the way to victory. I have always lived my life in the most law abiding manner.

“Sometimes as humans, we make mistakes but, I will never knowingly break any law. I am therefore not afraid of the lies and propaganda against my person. They are part of the journey to a New Nigeria,” he added.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obi came third in the presidential election behind Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the declared winner, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi and Atiku have both rejected the results announced by INEC with both claiming victory at the polls. They have also approached the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal to seek redress.

Peter Obi announced on March 2, 2023 he would challenge the outcome of Nigeria’s fiercely fought presidential elections after official results awarded victory to the Tinubu.