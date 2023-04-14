Tech firm counsels school owners, managers on technology-driven operations

From left: Co-Founder, Afrelib Academy, Joseph Ajuwon; Director, Afrelib Academy, Olufunmilayo Tubiu; Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder, Dumena Education Oganisation, Kingsley Ezejiaku; and Subsidiary Business Group Lead – Azure, Microsoft, Chukwuma Okpaka, during the Dumena’s Classroom of the Future 1.0 Workshop on Building a Digital-Ready School, at Ventures Park in Abuja on Friday (14/4/23).

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Dumena Education Group, a technology education company, has counselled school owners and management in the country on technology-driven operations.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dumena Education Group, Kingsley Ezejiaku, stated this on the heels of a one-day workshop organised for school owners and administrators in Abuja with the theme ‘Building a Digital-Ready School’.

Ezejiaku explained that the essence of the workshop is to improve the digital literacy of school owners and administrators, hence for them to embrace modern technology in their operations.

He said: “We organised this event to enable school owners and administrators to enable them to make sense of technology and how best they can integrate it into their learning and operations.

“This was inspired by the work we have done with some schools and children and we found out that many of these children are far ahead of the schools they attend in terms of their understanding of technology.

“That is why we are getting the owners of these schools to let them know that they really need to take a step to find out what is available for them in terms of technology and how to bring it back to the classroom.

“This is because the children are being exposed to technology every day but in the classroom where they are meant to have a first-class experience, technology seems to be missing.

“So our objective is to let the school owners know that it is time to embrace technology because it has come to stay.”

The co-founder, of Afrelib Academy, Joseph Ajuwon, pointed out that when technology is brought into the classroom, it would make the students stand-out in terms of employment, business, productivity, and advancement.

“We have a huge potential with the number of children in educational facilities in Nigeria, that is a massive potential that can really bring about a massive change in this part of the world.

“So we want to make sure that technology for children is made easy and to do that it is the teachers that can make it come to life.

“So bringing technology and making it accessible to the children in the classroom would go a long way in our society,” Ajuwon said.

Meanwhile, the Director, Thriving Treasures School, Garki, Temitayo Ibikunle, said the workshop and capacity building had provided them with the knowledge of how to overcome the challenges of a technology-driven society.

“We have learnt the importance of blended learning which has come to stay and the truth is that it is the future and we cannot shy away from it.

“We have to embrace it and put in every effort to evolve because we are raising children for the future,” Ibikunle said.

A Software Engineer, Telesoftas Nigeria and facilitator at the workshop, Otaru Richard, stressed the advantages of technology in education and school operations are massive as it would make the students to be problem-solvers.