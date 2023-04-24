South Africa begins evacuation of stranded nationals in Sudan

By Biodun Busari

South Africa has joined the other countries in evacuating dozens of its diplomats and other citizens trapped in conflict-hit Sudan, Al-Jazeera reported on Monday.

This was disclosed by South Africa’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Clayson Monyela while fielding questions from journalists.

“I can confirm that the operation to evacuate South Africans in Sudan and the staff at the South African embassy there is currently underway. They are being taken to a neighbouring country for safety,” Monyela said.

However, Monyela did not reveal the numbers to be evacuated or the neighbouring country they would be taken to, Al-Jazeera said.

But earlier on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters in Johannesburg that some 77 South Africans were stuck in Sudan.

Ramaphosa also said South Africa would “assist other nationals” from “our region” who are stranded in Sudan.

Several countries, including Belgium, Canada, India, the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom and France, have launched evacuation operations – some via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which is about 650km (400 miles) northeast of Khartoum but nearly 800km (500 miles) by road.

The Nigerian government also revealed the arrangements to evacuate about 5,500 Nigerians from the Northeast African country.

Sudan plunged into an infighting crisis when its army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces began clashing across Sudan, killing hundreds and causing acute shortages of water, food, medicines and fuel.

More than 400 people died in the battle, forcing hospitals to be closed as infrastructures were bombed.