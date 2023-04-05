Sen Adeola empowers 2790 trained constituents

By Dickson Omobola

Senator Solomon Adeola, in collaboration with Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan; Federal Cooperative Oji-River, Enugu; and Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research, Benin, on Wednesday, empowered 2790 trained constituents with cash and work accessories.

Adeola, who is representing Lagos West Senatorial District, facilitated the training of 255 teachers and 225 students in Information and Communication Technology, ICT, giving brand new laptops to participants.

He also presented 2310 individuals trained in various vocations with equipment and cash grants ranging from N80,000 to N150,000, urging beneficiaries to diligently apply the skills for their socio-economic advancement.

Speaking to beneficiaries, he said: “It is with great pleasure that I address you on this occasion marking the graduation, presentation of certificates and empowerment of some of my critical constituents as represented by teachers and students. I am delighted to witness this event targeted at human resource development for teachers and educational advancement for youth in my senatorial district, Lagos West. I am happy that my constituents are beneficiaries of these initiatives facilitated by me in the important area of ICT.

“As part of my representative functions to my constituents over the years, I have made it of paramount importance that youths in my constituency are given requisite skills to establish them in gainful self-employment or to broaden their knowledge base. Towards this end, many training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development and ICT as well as empowerment with equipment and grants had taken place in the past with thousands of beneficiaries that are now gainfully employed.

“Only last year on June 20, I held a similar programme targeted at tertiary education graduates with 1000 youths certificated in various ICT programmes that are internationally recognised.

“My facilitation for ICT training dates back to my years as a state legislator representing Alimosho State Constituency 2. I sponsored many youths for training in ICT at the reputable NIIT with certification that led to engagement by corporate organisations and other gainful self-employment.

“The current training involves 480 participants made up of 255 teachers and 225 students. They were all nominated by the Lagos State Educational Board from across the 10 LGAs of Lagos West Senatorial District. I am informed that the training involves acquisition of ICT skills in educational and academic presentation, basic and advanced excel and digital marketing.

“In association with Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, I facilitated the training of the nominated candidates for a period spanning five weeks in different locations in Lagos West. At the end of their training, participants are being given certificates and brand new laptops.

“Let me state that in the remaining period of my service, I will continue to deliver effective representation to my constituents in all walks of life with resources available for the largest senatorial district in Nigeria in terms of population inclusive of similar training and skills acquisition.

“I am going to empower another set of 2310 constituents trained in different vocational skills like advanced solar energy, agric-value chain, confectionery, fish production, event planning, hairdressing and barbing. They are all going to be empowered with the equipment of their various skills, transport allowance and cash grant ranging from N80,000 to N150,000.”