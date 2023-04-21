Sallah: IGP orders tight security nationwide

IGP USman Alkali Baba

•Directs promotion of Inspectors, rank & file

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has charged Commissioners of Police, CPs and Tactical Commanders in all the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police, AIGs, to beef-up security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The IGP also directed that supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs should ensure adequate deployment of officers and assets to critical locations most especially Eid Prayer grounds and recreation centres to build confidence amongst the citizens and fun seekers.

He also charged officers and men of the Police Force to engage in critical assessment of threat-prone areas, thorough stop, and search, raids on black spots, and other anti-crime strategies capable of sustaining peace and public safety in Nigeria.

The IGPin a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, warned “that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens while discharging their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

“The IGP congratulates the entire Muslim ummah in the country on the forthcoming Eid-el-Fitr celebrations which is a culmination of the Ramadan period.

“He has also assured of continued efforts aimed at decimating crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security across the country.

“In the same vein, the IGP enjoined Muslim faithful to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the significant season while remaining security conscious.”

Meanwhile, IG Alkali Baba has directed the immediate setting up of Departmental Selection Board, DSB, for the screening and selection of deserving members of the Inspectorate cadre for recommendation to the Police Service Commission, PSC, for promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II).

The process is to be cordinated by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration in conjunction with the Force Secretary.

“Simultaneously, the DIG DFA has also been charged with mandating the Commissioner of Police (Welfare) to compile a list of members of the rank and file, who are due and deserving of elevation to their next ranks.

The IGP in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said: “The regular and timely elevation of deserving officers to their next ranks will boost the morale of officers and men of the Force.”