Police nab 2 suspects over alleged murder of constable in Niger

Two suspects are police net in Niger over the alleged murder of a police constable, Mr Nasiru Yusuf.

They were arrested in Minima village in Lavun Local Government Area of the state over the alleged murder.



Police spokesman in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday that the murder took place when assailants attacked two police operatives on duty in the area.

“ There was a complaint of assault and affray in the area and two policemen were detailed to the scene at Minima village for an enquiry and possible arrest.



“In the process, the two policemen were attacked by villagers, who inflicted series of injuries on them.

“They were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment and one of them, PC Nasiru Yusuf, was later confirmed dead in the hospital while the other is still receiving treatment.



“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident and they are undergoing interrogation, as the incident is under investigation,’’ he said.



Abiodun added that the duo would be charged in court upon completion of investigation.