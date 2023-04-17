Police digitalise Central Motor Registry Information Service

The Nigeria Police Force has introduced a digitalised Central Motor Registry Information System (CMRIS) for seamless management of information on every motor vehicle and its ownership.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

Adejobi stated that the CMRIS was introduced sequel to the inauguration of the rejuvenated Central Motor Registry (CMR) Unit and flag-off of the first phase of Stolen Vehicle Report Portal.

He explained that the mandatory registration of vehicle information by the CMR introduced about seven decades ago and done manually was fraught with challenges which the CMRIS would now address.

He added that the digitalised CMRIS would effectively serve the purpose of obtaining additional information from members of the public about stolen vehicles and populating the stolen vehicle database.

This is to ensure that vehicles to be registered by the CMR are not stolen and would aid investigation of stolen vehicles and vehicle-associated incidents.

“Owners of motor vehicles and members of the public are hereby notified that the new procedure for requesting for the NPF CMR service is to create a profile on the CMRIS portal via https://cmris.npf.gov.ng/

Such services include, Motor Vehicle Information, Change of Ownership, Change of Engine/Chassis/Body, Change of Colour, International Motor Vehicle Certificate and International Drivers’ Permit, among others.

“The Inspector-General of Police (I-G P) has directed the discontinuation of manual processing and issuance of all CMR documents/certificates and a migration to the digitalised NPF CMR platform.

“Consequently, all CMR certificates hitherto issued by the Nigeria Police Force are no longer valid and are no recognised forthwith.

“The I-G P urges members of the public to cooperate with the police as the digitalised CMR platform will provide motor vehicle information for robust and proactive actions.

“This is particularly in crime prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution, and efforts made at enhancing national security,” Adejobi stated. (NAN)