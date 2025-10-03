Tinted permit: Outrage across country as Police begin enforcement

File image.

By Our Reporters

OUTRAGE, yesterday, greeted the Police commencement of the tinted glass permit enforcement across the country with the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, asking the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately halt the crackdown.

The first day of enforcement left sad tales on the lips of many citizens. The vehicle of a judge was among those impounded, yesterday, over non-possession of the permit. Over 100 cars were impounded in Cross River State alone as nationwide enforcement of the tinted glass permit took effect.

The NBA, in the letter to the IGP, drew his attention to the fact that issues surrounding the legality of the tinted glass policy, is already pending before the Federal High Court in Abuja, warning that “the Nigeria Police, as a law enforcement agency, should know better not to be lawless.”

This came on a day that police officers who were on the street to enforce the orders of the Assistant Inspector-General, AIG, Zone 5, on tinted glass permit, allegedly impounded a vehicle belonging to a judge of the National Industrial Court, NIC, in Delta State.

NBA offers free legal services to victims

Reacting to the development, the NBA, through the Chairman of its Special Public Interest Litigation Committee, NBA-SPIDEL, Mr Kunle Edun, SAN, told Vanguard that human rights committees of the 130 branches of the association have been activated to offer free legal services to motorists.

He said: “We shall invoke the powers of the Court to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force does not trample on the rights of Nigerians. Any citizen that is harassed by the Police in the purported enforcement of the illegal tinted glass permit by the Police should be free to contact any of the NBA branches.

“The Human Rights Committees of the 130 branches of the NBA in Nigeria are ready to offer pro bono services to anyone that is harassed.

“It has been estimated that the Police may generate at least N3billion within a month from monies that will be collected, thus, turning the Police into a revenue- generating agency of the Federal government instead of focusing on the more serious issues of crime.

“The matter is in Court and the Nigeria Police as a law enforce should know better not to be lawless. Nigeria belongs to all of us and the Police should avoid anything that will provoke the members of the public.”

NBA’s letter

Likewise, the NBA, which is the umbrella body of legal practitioners in the country, in its letter to the IGP, reminded him of a previous correspondence dated September 25, which invited his attention to the pending suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821, 2025.

“However, despite the fact that your good office has been served with advance copies of the Originating Summons and Motion on Notice for injunction, there have been several statements from the Public Relations Department of the Nigeria Police Force particularly authored by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin and some state police commands across the country, suggesting, albeit very worrisomely, that the Nigeria Police Force would proceed to commence enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy October 2, 2025.

“Kindly permit us to restate the settled and ubiquitous position of the law that a party served with an Originating Process and especially a Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction has a duty imposed on him by law to maintain the status quo ante bellum until the case is determined by the court one way or the other.

“In order words, the party on whom a motion for injunction has been served has a duty to keep the state of things the way they were at the time he was served with the motion in order to not foist a situation of helplessness on the court.”

Continuing, the NBA, which cited several legal authorities, stated: “Having regard to this above position of the law as magisterially laid down by the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, it is very clear that the pendency of Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025 should automatically put a stop to the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy pending the time when the court would arrive at a decision on the questions raised for determination in the suit, one way or the other.

“Consequently, we admonish your good office to allow the rule of law to prevail by halting any further attempt to enforce a policy whose legality is a subject for judicial determination.

“The NBA is aware of a contemptuous press release issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, presenting the Nigeria Police Force as obstinately proceeding with the enforcement of the policy despite the pendency in court of the suit challenging the legality of same.

“We wish to make it clear that the action of Mr. Hundeyin inciting the enforcement of the policy which is subjudice is an egregious act of disregard to and contempt for the majesty of the court.”

Contempt proceedings

“The NBA will therefore not hesitate to commence contempt/committal proceedings against Hundeyin if he fails to desist from clear utterances meant to downplay the authority of the court in the public domain.

“Similarly, the Officer-in-Charge of the Directorate of Legal Services AIG Ohiozoba Ehiede is advised to offer the proper legal guidance on this issue, which advice must be one that must guide the Nigeria Police Force to uphold the rule of law and not to tamper with the subject matter of the pending suit.

“NBA SPIDEL will not hesitate to commence disciplinary proceedings against him before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, in the event that he encourages disrespect to the authority of the court by advising the police to proceed with the enforcement of the policy.

“We hope that your good office will allow reason to prevail and act in accordance with the law by suspending the enforcement of the policy until the court decides the crucial question of its legality,” the letter further read.

Listed as 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit are the IGP and the NPF, respectively.

Crackdown in northern cities

In the Borno State capital, Maiduguri, the State Police Command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, commenced full enforcement of tinted glass crackdown in all major roads in the state.

The police commissioner described the wrong use of tinted glasses as not only violations of existing laws but also a clear assistance for criminals. He warned that offenders would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

A motorist, whose tinted car was intercepted by the police, near the State Internal Revenue Service Board in Maiduguri Metropolis, Mallam Yusuf Abba, said it took him over an hour before he was charged and forced to remove his tinted glasses.

Also, a bus driver, Ali Yunusa, argued that his tinted glass was factory made and did not fall under the category of those to remove the item. He was nevertheless accosted by the police and forced to remove the tint at a designated police station in Maiduguri.

In Minna, the Niger State capital, many motorists were taken unawares by the new directive by the IGP to stop the illegal use of tinted glasses, and many motorists were apprehended by the police.

Many motorists with factory-fitted tinted glasses and those manually-fitted were flagged down by the police and arrested.

Some of the owners with factory-fitted tinted glasses said they were confused on what to do since their vehicles were bought with the tinted glasses.

Another confused car owner asked, “Do you want me to go and break these factory tinted glasses? I did not fix them myself. “Are you aware that this matter is in Court? This is not what we should be discussing now but because we are lawless in this country, police will still go ahead and harass innocent car owners.”

However, the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said the state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Abdullahi Elleman led the monitoring and supervision of Tinted Glass Permit enforcement within Minna metropolis yesterday and commended the enforcement exercise as he met DPOs and their personnel enforcing compliance with the new directive.

He expressed satisfaction during the exercise and encouraged motorists who are yet to process and obtain their permits to do so in order to avoid prosecution adding that, “the exercise is in the interest of national security to regulate the use of Tinted glass in our vehicles.

“Any vehicle with tinted glass without permit will be impounded and prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Prohibition of Tinted Glass Act, 2004,” he declared.

In Benue State, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, said officers of the Command were ready to ensure strict compliance. “Our officers are already out to enforce the directive. You must have a permit before you can have your car tinted,” she said.

Though there were no signs of police personnel enforcing the directive in Makurdi town, some motorists who own tinted cars said they were ready to remove the tint instead of paying for the permit.

Police begin enforcement in Kebbi, Sokoto

Kebbi state Police Command in a statement by its spokesman, Nafiu Abubakar, said that officers in charge of enforcement were warned against human rights abuses and extortion during the enforcement.

In Sokoto State, the police intensified its clampdown on vehicles with tinted glass without official approval, as dozens of offenders were apprehended across the state capital.

The enforcement exercise, spearheaded by the command in collaboration with a mobile court, saw security operatives mounting roadblocks at strategic locations within the metropolis to arrest and prosecute violators of the ban.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ahmed Rufae Abubakar, said the operation was launched to restore discipline, check criminal activities, and ensure public safety in line with existing laws.

Over 100 cars impounded in Cross River

In Cross River State, the Police Command went hard on vehicle owners without tinted glass permits, and impounded their cars.

Checks by Vanguard showed that as early as 9a.m Police officers were already on the Murtala Mohammed Highway, IBB by Airport , State Housing by the police station , Marian hill amongst other locations .

A visit to the Cross River State Police Command showed that more than 100 cars have been impounded as at the time of filing this report.

Feelers from Uyo

Uwem Okon who drives a tinted Sienna told Vanguard in Uyo, “I must give it to the Police in Akwa Ibom. Though many of us see this as another conduit pipe for extortion, the Police here did enough awareness campaigns in partnership with civil society and relevant sister security agencies.

“I bought my car tinted, but I’ve been told it’s not factory-fitted. I’ve done some permits before but from what has been said, I need revalidation. I think that shouldn’t be an issue. I’ve begun the process. I just hope the process will be prompt as they speak about.”

Getting permit difficult- Amakiri

Dr. Chizike Amakiri, a lecturer in Rivers State University, said the process of getting the permit was difficult, adding that the sites provided for the process were not opening.

He said: “The process is cumbersome, because ordinarily, every individualnis is supposed to be able to access the site, but you find out that it has not been so. You will struggle online all through the day, you cannot submit anything on their site, but once you get to police headquarters it is very easy for them. This is wrong.

“I went there as early as 7am. Before I got there, many people were already there. I spent time before it got to me. There is a need for extension of time. Not just extending the time, they should grant people access to the site. Once they do that people will get the permit at ease.

“Since, I could not have good access, I don’t know how much I would have paid. But the receipt they gave to me showed N14,000, while I paid N35,000 to the supposed officer who handled the processing for me.”

Police should suspend enforcement until court delivers judgment – COSEYL

The Coalition of South-East Youths,COSEYL asked the Police to suspend enforcement of the policy until the court delivers judgment on the issue.

The Coalition, in a statement, by its National President,Comrade Goodluck Ibem, explained that it has been informed that the police have been served with court processes challenging the legality of the permit.

The Coalition said: “ The police should suspend the enforcement of the tinted glass permit until the court delivers judgment on the constitutionality of the permit. We would like to emphasize that the exorbitant fees charged by the police for tinted glass permit is not only illegal but also a clear violation of the constitutional rights of Nigerians”

Motorists speak

A motorist, Mr. Fred Nowho, who spoke to Vanguard on the enforcement, said: “The Nigerian Bar Association went to court to stop the Nigerian police from enforcing the law. That process, l believe, is still ongoing, so for the Nigerian police to proceed with the enforcement is a flagrant disregard for the place of the judiciary in Nigeria.

“Secondly, the Act that set up the Nigeria Police Force did not include as one of it’s powers that the Force can generate revenue for the Federal Government. The police lack the powers to generate revenue.”

However, another motorist, Mr. Blessing Adima said the enforcement was in order, considering the security situation in the country. “I am in support of the enforcement of the law because so many people are using tinted glasses indiscriminately without approval, so if the police are giving approval, they should know who they are approving them for.”

Police’re chasing shadows says Ebonyi motorists

In Ebonyi State, some car owners with tinted glasses condemned the action of the police, saying that tinted glass is not the cause of insecurity in the country.

Chief Kachi Madu said: “The question is, is it the tinted glass in the vehicle that causes crime and insecurity in the country? Again, do police on highways check vehicles? What they check is their pockets. We should stop chasing shadows in the country and face the realities”

