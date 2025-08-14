The Nigeria Police, CMR and tinted-glass permits, by Adekunle Adekoya

A little over a year ago, specifically on July 19, 2024, this column had cause to join issues with the High Command of the Nigeria Police Force over the issue of CMR, or Central Motor Registry, which the Police decreed all motorists must obtain a permit from.

I recall a statement issued by Force spokeman, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, now DCP, which announced that the Police “will commence the enforcement of the digitalised central motor registry, e-CMR, by July 29, 2024.

“As part of the efforts of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, NPM, PhD, to enhance the security of lives and property, the Nigeria Police Force is set to commence the enforcement of the digitalised central motor registry (e-CMR) within the next 14 days, specifically on the 29th of July, 2024, — to rejuvenate and digitalize the motor vehicle registration system, significantly bolstering our nation’s safety and security framework,” the statement read in part.

After an initial uproar by sections of the public, the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest, NBA-SPIDEL, in a letter signed by John Aikpokpo-Martins, Chairman, and Funmi Adeogun, Secretary, questioned the legal foundation on which the Nigeria Police Force is standing to issue Central Motor Information System, CMRIS, certificates to vehicle owners.

“This illegality has to stop immediately. Consequently, the NBA-SPIDEL states that these acts of illegality must not continue unabated and therefore unequivocally demand that the Nigeria Police immediately stop the issuance and/or demand for the Central Motor Information System (CMRIS) Certificate.

“NBA-SPIDEL, therefore, humbly but strongly demands that you issue a directive immediately stopping the issuance of/demand for the CMRIS certificates nationwide.”

After the uproar, the Police backed down. Adejobi announced again: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has ordered an immediate suspension of the proposed enforcement of the e-CMR initially scheduled to commence on the 29th of July, 2024.

“This is to give ample opportunity for mass enlightenment and education of all citizens and residents on the process, benefits and effectiveness in solving the challenge of vehicle related crimes, and protection of individual and corporate vehicle ownership.”

That was last year, and that was about CMR. This year, we have to deal with tinted-glass permit decree by the Police. According to information available on the internet about this, for one to apply for tinted glass permit, one must fulfill two key requirements. First, you need a doctor’s report from a government hospital explaining why you need a tint permit for your vehicle. Secondly, you’ll need a recommendation from reputable security agencies such as the police, DSS, EFCC, the Army, or Navy stating the reasons for your tinting requirement.

If you get these two, you will also pay a non-refundable fee of N21,500 (inclusive of VAT) for the registration.

I am simply overwhelmed by these requirements, and it has left me wondering if people in the High Command of the Nigeria Police Force are really Nigerians, or some aliens from inner or outer space. It is generally known that used cars, called tokunbo, mostly come with tinted glasses, and since nobody can afford brand new cars anymore, people make do with tokunbo, which is even no more affordable now. If that be the case, why would a Nigerian need a doctor’s report to justify use of tinted glass vehicles that he did not request, but just forced on him by circumstance? Worse is the requirement for a recommendation from “reputable security agencies.” Apart from the Police, half of whose workforce is dedicated to traffic issues by being on the road at checkpoints, I see this as an attempt to draw other security agencies into the web of extortion that will be spun as soon as motorists begin to besiege them for “recommendations.” Then, there is the fee of N21,500 (VAT inclusive). Police charging VAT? I want to ask: Is the Police now a revenue agency? Has the Joint Tax Board approved this new permit? In addition, is the tinted permit captured by the new Tax Reform Law? I ask these because I am convinced that somehow, the Police is using its exclusive powers of coercion to unjustifiably tax Nigerians. And without remorse too, because the new tinted glass permit does not take into account previous permits obtained. How can the Police treat us like this? The politicians are treating all of us badly, Police inclusive, and the Police is worsening our plight by enacting a separate decree of discomfort. What manner of people and institutions have we in this country? We are like people aboard a ship in the high seas, in very turbulent weather. Meanwhile the captain is drunk, the helmsman is in a stupor at the wheelhouse, the boatswain is looking unconcerned, while deck hands and other crew are doing everything except how to stabilise the ship.

I call on the Inspector-General of Police to stop this tinted glass permit business and concentrate more on kidnappers, killer herdsmen, cultists, yahoo boys, drug and currency counterfeiters, and traffickers in humanity, all of whom are operating without let or hindrance because law enforcement energy is otherwise diverted. And the sooner, the better. TGIF.