Osun APC pained over Labour support for Adeleke — PDP

PDP and its colour flags

Stop the lies – APC

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has sympathized with the major opposition party All Progressives Congress, APC, over its agony on the cordial relationship between Governor Ademola Ademola and Osun workers.

The PDP also warned that no amount of cheap rhetorics will wash away the ignoble records of the erstwhile ruling party in term of the welfare of workers in the state.

The PDP in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle on Thursday, said the APC failed woefully in the latest attempt to pose as a friend of the workers, pointing out that the issue of the cash backing of promotion was one of the mess created by the APC which Governor Adeleke is working to clear.

Dr. Akindele maintained the commitment of Governor Adeleke to cash back the promotion of workers as promised, explaining that the delay has nothing to do with the administration as revealed by labour leaders in a viral communication to workers.

“The mistake the APC made was to think workers in the state have short memory and will fall for its cheap antics going by their terrible experience while it was in charge. If the APC was this concerned about workers, the question is, why exactly did the welfare of workers suffer so badly under its watch?

“Since coming on board, Governor Adeleke has shown serious commitment to the welfare of workers in Osun State and even pensioners. This is evident in the phased payment of the half salaries and pensions owed workers by the APC administration. Even the cash backing promotion in focus was one of the numerous liabilities inherited by Governor Adeleke from Oyetola, and as a true friend of workers, Governor Adeleke s prepared to resolve it.

“Of a truth, the Governor Adeleke administration intends to cash back the promotion along with March salary but couldn’t happen due to errors in computation and reconciliation in salary records as attested to by Labour leaders in a message shared with their colleagues yesterday.

“The APC however seemed pained that workers showed understanding, hence, the reason for the frustration that its release. What the APC missed, or failed to understand is that Osun workers are smart and can tell that Governor Adeleke is sincere about their welfare unlike the deceit and fake concerns that the APC administrations’ represent.”

However, the APC in a statement issued by its Acting Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal and made available to newsmen by its Media Director, Kola Olabisi, berated the Governor for deceiving workers in the state, charging the governor to promise only what he can deliver.

“It is not that we are totally disappointed with the prevailing situation of the financial status in Osun State as no miracle can be expected from someone who has no history of doing any business in his life except his absolute dependence on hand-out and stipend from his big brother which qualifies him for being an irredeemable sluggard.

“We are happy that we have been vindicated in our estimation that Adeleke is not endowed with the required qualities to successfully paddle the canoe of the administration of this state to stardom.

“A financial expert is different from a reckless spender while it is a leader who makes money that he spends that is qualified to be called a performer and not someone who stumbles on the money that he didn’t work for and squandered same without recourse for probity and accountability”, it reads.