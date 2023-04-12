One dead, mother, son injured in Kwara building collapse

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—Tragedy struck on Easter Sunday when a collapsed building killed a woman identified as Joy Thomas and injured a mother and her son in Lade village, Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident happened around 10 pm when the deceased and other victims were sleeping at the veranda.

The decreased’s neighbour, Joshua Seth, told Vanguard that the incident had thrown the community and families into mourning.

According to Joshua,”the deceased, Joy, and other victims were sleeping on the veranda due to heat in the community when the building collapsed on them. The remains of the young lady were buried in early hours of Monday.

“The other victims who were severely injured, were taken to a nearby hospital in the community.

Contacted, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, spokesman, Ayeni Olasunkanmi, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.