Obi-Datti movement warns APC against endless subterfuge

By Nwabueze Okonkwo, ONITSHA

The Obi-Datti movement has cautioned the All Progressives Congress, APC against its continuous desperation to grab and retain power by foul means, barely a month after they grabbed the election through illegal means, as they planned.

According to the movement, while we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.

In a press statement issued yesterday by the Head of Obi-Datti Media Organization, Duran Onifade, the movement recalled what it termed a show of shame in Portharcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, adding that they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerian electorate not to vote for him based on religion or tribe”.

“We will therefore like to advise our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means”.

“That is more important than to expect those who ran an election on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking. They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are”.