NNPP Guber Candidate to Oborevwori: You defeated us because of your track record

…we’ll do the will of God, Oborevwori assures Deltans

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, in the March 18th governorship election, Chief Goodnews Agbi, Tuesday, said the State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori defeated his opponents because of his track records, describing him as a grassroots politician.

Speaking when he paid a congratulatory visit to Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba,

Agbi, said; “we know your track records and that is why you were able to whip us in the gubernatorial race. We are not ashamed to say this because the election is a contest.

“The result is what we are seeing today because you are a grassroots person. The votes from each local government showed that you are somebody that is accepted by the people of the state. We in NNPP believe that there is no need to waste resources and time going to tribunals or inspecting the results, what are we inspecting?

“I told one of my colleagues what are you going to inspect, out of 25 local governments, you didn’t win one, let us go and congratulate the winner so that we can all jointly move the state forward. I am therefore using this medium to call on my colleagues that contested this Gubernatorial election to congratulate the winner who is the current Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

“I believe the state has eloquently spoken, why must we use our interest to drag the state backwards? So we have decided to come to congratulate you. We have decided we want to be part of those that will move this state forward and as such, we have come here to congratulate you and your team. We congratulate you for a well-fought campaign and for any observer who studies the campaigns, it was a clean victory.

“We are aware of the acceptability of Deltans for your Gubernatorial drive. Out of the 25 local Governments, you won 21 and I keep wondering why some of our colleagues after the landslide victory, still want to go through the rituals of the court tribunal. I think this is the right time to rally around you to move this state forward.

“We of the NNPP believe no matter what it takes we cannot say it is hundred per cent perfect but it was an election that reflects your popularity in the state.

“While congratulating you, we also want to say a foundation has been laid in this state by your predecessors, we want you to build on that foundation.

“Your predecessor is somebody whose benevolence tentacles have spread throughout the whole state, we want to remember you for carrying everyone along both those who voted and those who did not vote for you.”

In his remarks, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori thanked Chief Goodnews Agbi for the visit, saying; “you have come to show us love; this is a great show of love and support. I am very happy. If other candidates will emulate your style, this state will move forward and we know joining hands with us in the government that is coming come May 29, we will do MORE.

“As I said in my MORE Agenda, there will be Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms and Enhanced Peace and Security. I will run a Government of all-inclusiveness. I want to be Governor for all Deltans.

“As a unifier, you have encouraged me to do MORE. With what you have just done, I want to assure you and your followers that this government will not neglect you and your team. Our Governor has done very well in terms of infrastructure, in terms of human capital development, and I want to consolidate his achievements.

“Delta State will continue to witness more development; more dividends of democracy. I will not disappoint Deltans. I have been presiding officer over this House of Assembly for six years, you can see that the staff are celebrating me. It is God that gives power, power belongs to God and not man. He has used the people to vote me in and that position is permanent in Jesus’ name, Amen.

“We will do the will of God and not the will of man. This is a praying state and we will do our best. As you have come, continue to put us in prayers and advice, the door will not be shut on you. I have told Deltans I will listen to them MORE, will do MORE and achieve MORE that is the government that is coming.”