NASS members-elect commence induction next month

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The Management of the National Assembly, on Thursday, said that members-elect of the Senate and the House of Representatives will start their induction and pre-inauguration exercise in next month.

A statement by the Secretary, Research & Information, and Chairman, Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, Dr. Ali Umoru, said that the programme will be held in two batches.

The statement stated that the first batch was scheduled to commence from May 7th to 13th, while Batch ‘B’ will hold from May 14th to 20th.

It added that the programme was in conjunction with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic studies (NILDS).

It read thus “Following the conclusion of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and the formal release of the authentic list of Senators and Honourable members-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Management of the National Assembly, in conjunction with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic studies (NILDS) is now fully prepared for the induction of the members-elect of the 10th Assembly ahead of the inauguration in June 2023.

“The objectives of the induction/inauguration is to expose members-elect to the functions of the National Assembly, its practices and procedures as well as the services available to them.

“As part of the efforts to ensure a very successful induction/ inauguration exercise, the Management led by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambawal has constituted a Central Planning Committee (CPC) made up of all the Secretaries in the National Assembly Service.

“Membership was also drawn from the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

“The CPC, which is at the helm of the planning and implementation of the induction programme as well as the formal inauguration of the 10th Assembly, has the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana as Chairman.

“The CPC is divided into 11 specialized sub-committees to enhance effectiveness, efficiency, monitoring and coordination.”