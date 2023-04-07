My commitment to societal development remains unchanged – Obi

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has stated that his sincere commitment to the development of society remains unshaken by the challenges that have characterised the political atmosphere in the nation.

Obi revealed that the ultimate progress and development of society remains his vision and he would stop at nothing to make it a reality.

Obi made the revelations at Regina Caeli Specialist Hospital, Awka, when he paid an unsheduled to the hopsital to encourage them in the critical role they play in society, while giving them financial support. He maintained that he is, by no means desperate for political power, but he is desperate to make the society work.

“Anyone who has followed my journey in life will discover that I do not joke with human development, of which health is a critical component. I have maintained that the surest means of developing our society is by investing the three components of human development being education, health and poverty alleviation. So for me, beyond getting access to political power, I desire to see a functional society.

“Today I decided to pass through Regina Caeli Specialist Hospital and support the great works they are doing. I am happy with their efforts in delivering good health care to the people, and I am confident that they will do more with my financial support,” Obi said.

He presented a cheque of N2 million to the management of the hospital to support their healthcare delivery, and help some indigent patients in dire financial need.

Appreciating Obi for his benevolence, the Manager of the Hospital, Rev Fr Innocent Affusim, on behalf of the Proprietor of the Hospital, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, described Obi as a gracious gift to humanity, moreso Nigeria. He said that Obi has remained consistent in his generosity, and that he is a firm supporter of societal progress. He prayed God to continue to protect and bless Obi always.