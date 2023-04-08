Middle-aged man found dead on tree in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela,Ado-Ekiti

The body of a middle-aged man identified as Tunde Akindunbi has been found dangling from a mango tree in the Dallimore area of Ado-Ekiti.

Our correspondent, who visited the scene, gathered that the incident happened in the middle of the night. Neighbours said he was still seen at 8pm on Friday.

According to the report, the deceased was found in a position that suggests that he committed suicide But some claimed that the position was also suspicious.

It was alleged that he may have been killed and hanged on the tree to cover the perpetrator(s) tracks.

When contacted, the spokesman for Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, said investigation had commenced into the matter.

He said two persons have been invited for questioning to assist the command with necessary information.