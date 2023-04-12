Mbadinuju, a selfless, dedicated leader — Ibori

Chinwoke-Mbadinuju

*He was a humble, kind-hearted leader

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, on Wednesday, commiserated with the government and people of Anambra State over the death of Dr Chinwoke Mbadinuju describing Mbadinuju as a man who dedicated life to serving his community, Anambra and Nigeria.

Mbadinuju, who was governor from 1999 to 2003, died on Tuesday, at the National Hospital in Abuja, at the age of 78.

Ibori, in a statement on official Twitter handle, said Mbadinuju, popularly called Odera, was focused on the development of rural areas, and ensured that the benefits of government programmes reached every corner of the state.

He said: “It is with deep sadness that I mourn the passing of Chinwoke Mbadinuju, fondly known as “Odera,” the former governor of Anambra State. His contributions to the development of Anambra State will always be remembered”.

“Odera was a man of the people who dedicated his life to serving his community. He was a humble and kind-hearted leader who put the needs of his people first.

“During his tenure as governor of Anambra State from 1999 to 2003, he implemented policies that aimed to improve the standard of living for the people of Anambra State.

“He was particularly focused on the development of rural areas, ensuring that the benefits of government programs reached every corner of the state. Odera was also committed to promoting unity and peace in Anambra State.

“He recognized that the state was home to people from various ethnic and religious backgrounds, and he worked tirelessly to ensure that everyone felt included and valued. He was a bridge-builder who brought people together and fostered a sense of community among the people.

“Beyond his political career, Odera was a philanthropist who used his resources to empower the less privileged in his community. He provided scholarships to students, supported local businesses, and helped to build schools and hospitals in rural areas.

“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate Odera’s life and legacy. He will always be remembered as a selfless leader who dedicated his life to serving the people of Anambra State.

“His contributions to the development of the state will forever be cherished, and his memory will continue to inspire us to strive for a better tomorrow. Rest in peace, Odera.”