May 29: Sanwo-Olu prays for peaceful inauguration of president-elect, Tinubu 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of May 29 democratic transition, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, led a special prayer session for the incoming administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, supplicating for peaceful transfer of power and progress in the country.

Sanwo-Olu also committed his second term to God, seeking divine guidance in adequately addressing challenges confronting Lagos.

The prayer was said, during the yearly Ramadan Lecture, organised by Lagos lesser hajj pilgrims, in Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where the governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Dignitaries at the event held at Makarem Ajyad Hotels included: Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, Abdullahi Ahmad, chairman of Governance Advisory Council (GAC),Tajudeen Olusi, Rabiu Oluwa and Chairman of Lagos Muslim Pilgrim Board, AbdulGafar Mofesaiye.

Hamzat said “Makkah remained the rallying point for the Muslims, noting that Muslim pilgrims from Lagos used the occasion of the spiritual journey for us as Muslims to offer prayers for the country, Lagos and our fellow countrymen.

“We believe prayers have been helpful for us to achieve our objectives and sustain our unity. In Lagos, we usually commit everything we do to prayer and God willing, things have been really promising for us.”

Hamzat described Tinubu’s victory in the last general election as an “answered prayer” for Nigerians, stressing that the former Lagos State Governor had comprehensive plans towards improving the conditions of the citizens.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We’re not saying all our problems will be solved in one day when Tinubu takes the mantle of leadership next month, but his plans will redefine governance and change the narrative of development of the country. We are here to pray for guidance, sustenance, wisdom and good health to enable him pilot the affairs of our country.

“As citizens, we must be patient to understand that governance is a process; we must give the government the leeway to articulate its priorities and satisfy the yearnings of the countrymen.

“Election is over but there is still a lot of pent-up anger largely driven by hatred. We must all calm our frayed nerves and embrace one another.

“We are all humans equal before God and the law. As a State, we have been projecting tolerance in Lagos and we will continue to do so. All Nigerians must see themselves as one, because without peace there can’t be progress.”