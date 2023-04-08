Man Utd beat Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford

Manchester United are still undefeated on home turf as the Reds extend their streak to 22 after beating relegation-oppressed Everton 2-0.

Scott Mctominay opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 36th minute and Anthony Martial finished the scoring as a super sub in the 71st minute.

United had 29 attempts and 11 on target completely dominating the first half, while the Toffees had only one shot against Erik Ten Hag’s defense.

The Reds are now back to third following their back-to-back wins, but could still be overtaken if Newcastle get three points against Brentford.

Sean Dyche’s side are not clear from relegation currently sharing points with three teams, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth.

Everton will face Fulham and Crystal Palace in their next two games meanwhile Man United are to return to Europa League duties on Thursday against Sevilla.