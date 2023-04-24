Isoko professionals get new executive

The Isoko Professionals Association (TIPA), a non-partisan group of seasoned professionals from Delta State, South-South Nigeria on Saturday elected a new executive committee that will pilot the affairs of the association for the next two years.

Those elected into the new executive of the association with membership from both Isoko North and South Local Government Areas are Benson Anaro, President; Emmanuel Aniko, Vice President; Martin Ekpeke, Secretary General; Emamuzo Emeluaha, Financial Secretary/Treasurer; Hezekiah Onokpise, Welfare Secreatry and Stanley Emeluaha, Legal Adviser.

Benson Anaro, who is the Head, Activation and Consumption at Globacom took over from Martins Ugbegwo who has been the President of TIPA for two terms of two years each.

In his acceptance speech, Benson Anaro appreciated all members of the association, especially the past EXCO for their commitment and sincere drive-in piloting the affairs to the level it is today, where it has gained public acceptance.

“TIPA is a unique family. We were brought together because we all desire to contribute to Isoko growth, it is not what is in it for me, but what we can collectively give to the Isoko nation.

“This EXCO and every member of TIPA, with the great support of all former Presidents and EXCOs, will synergize to take TIPA to new height,” he said.

He promised to build on the good legacy left by the immediate past executive by giving back to the Isoko Nation through its welfare programs especially in Education and Health.